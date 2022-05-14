ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Millie Bobby Brown Just Wore a Fierce Purple Look on ‘Fallon’

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcJgL_0feLBRnL00

Click here to read the full article.

Rocking a fun purple look, Millie Bobby Brown made a fashionable appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday night.

The “Stranger Things” star went monochromatic, sporting a sparkly violet off-the-shoulder top featuring feathered trimming and shiny lavender leggings from Raisa Vanessa. As for footwear, the 18-year-old added some height to her frame with a pair of black patent leather sandals featuring an ultra chunky platform base and a soaring high heel.

Wearing her blonde tresses up in a chic ponytail, she also showed off diamond and pearl earrings.

The British actress was also seen in another colorful look last night as she stepped out for a dinner date in Manhattan with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, who happens to be Jon Bon Jovi’s son.

She wore a printed color-block cardigan sweater with flared jeans featuring hits of plaid, bandana and floral print. For shoes, she opted for classic, crisp-white Air Force 1 sneakers, which matched her handbag.

It was recently announced that part one of “Stranger Things” season four will debut on Netflix on May 27, 2022, with the second half following six weeks later, on July 1, 2022.

Flip through the gallery to check out Millie Bobby Brown’s style evolution .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Elevates Risky See-Through Lace Jumpsuit With Sparkling Pyramid Heels for Met Gala 2022 After-Party

Click here to read the full article. After stepping out in a head-turning ensemble to host Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet livestream, Lala Anthony pulled out another phenomenal outfit for fashion’s biggest night. The actress and television personality was spotted making her way into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. Anthony made a striking arrival in a light blue lace ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve see-through jumpsuit. The garment had a round neckline and small splits near the cuffs of the sleeves. The one-piece was complete with a matching skirt that wrapped around her waist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cardi B Hilariously Attempts Viral ‘Shake It’ Dance Challenge Barefoot With Crop Top & Joggers

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B has joined the viral “Shake It” challenge. On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shared her attempt at the new dance to her own song. Cardi B showed off her version of the choreography from her music video collaboration with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300 that highlights New York’s ever-evolving drill scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) ‘Lmmmaaaaoooooo …This is all I could give you SHAKE IT,” she wrote under the upload.  The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker showcased her dance moves in the hallway of a home...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Diddy’s Daughters, Dove Cameron and More Red Carpet Arrivals at the Billboard Music Awards

Billboard’s Music Awards 2022 took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, honoring the biggest stars in the music industry. Hosted by Diddy, the ceremony will award top honors to stars including Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West. The evening also features numerous performances, including Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott and Mary J. Blige — who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
James Corden
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
Person
Chloe Bailey
POPSUGAR

Millie Bobby Brown Is Almost Unrecognizable With Blond Curtain Bangs

Millie Bobby Brown has grown a lot between "Stranger Things" season one and four. Back in 2016, Brown gained notoriety for her portrayal of Eleven, who she shared a buzz cut haircut with in real life. Since then, her career has blossomed and she's slowly let her hair grow out. But we've yet to see a look as glamorous as the one she wore for the "Stranger Things" season four premiere.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Air Force
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Delivers a Fiery Performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion did not hold back during her debut 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance. The Houston rapper — who earned the title of Top Rap Female Artist — delivered an electrifying number of her latest single, “Plan B,” accompanied by flames in the background. “Plan B” was first introduced to fans at Coachella, which samples Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan. Stallion also performed her hit Dua Lipa-collaborative track, “Sweetest Pie,” and showed off her twerking skills on stage. In true Megan Thee Stallion fashion, the artist donned the ultimate Hot Girl look — a revealing sheer catsuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rihanna Marries ASAP Rocky In Plunging Red Silk Dress And Invisible Heels In New ‘D.M.B’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. ASAP Rocky has finally released his single “D.M.B.” after teasing it for the better part of a year, but his more famous partner and mother of his child — Rihanna takes the spotlight in the visual. This is a full circle moment as the Barbadian billionaire was the leading lady in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video in 2013. The new music video is described as an ode to a “ghetto love tale,” with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances. The dynamic duo appear as urban hustlers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

120K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy