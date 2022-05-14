ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

A guide to the May 17 primary election in Kentucky

By Dylan Lovan, Associated Press
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKy2B_0feLBQuc00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Candidates in Kentucky’s May 17 primary are hoping for the chance to earn their party’s nominations in federal, state, and local races.

U.S. SENATE

In his pursuit of a third Senate term, Rand Paul has made a name for himself as a national voice for a libertarian-leaning philosophy based on limited government and restrained spending. Paul has drawn five little-known Republican challengers in the Kentucky May primary.

Former state lawmaker Charles Booker of Louisville is the clear frontrunner on the Democratic side. Booker gained attention for his racial and economic justice message amid nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black Americans in encounters with police. Booker barely lost the Democratic Senate primary that year to an establishment-backed rival.

RESULTS | Kentucky Primary Election: May 17, 2022

Paul has amassed a huge fundraising advantage and is heavily favored to win reelection in November. Kentucky has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

Paul is running against Republicans Arnold Blankenship of Ashland, Val Fredrick of Murray, Paul Hamilton of Nicholasville, Tami Steinfield of Marion, and perennial candidate John Schiess. Along with Booker, the Democrats in the field are Ruth Gao and Joshua Blanton Sr., of Louisville, and John Merrill from McKee.

U.S. HOUSE

With the only Democrat representing Kentucky in Congress retiring, two Kentucky progressive state legislators are on the ballot for the Louisville-area 3rd district nomination.

Sen. Morgan McGarvey and Rep. Attica Scott share many of Rep. John Yarmuth’s progressive stances but come from very different backgrounds. Scott, a Black woman, is a community organizer and former Louisville metro councilwoman. McGarvey, a white attorney, is a top-ranking Democrat in the Republican-dominated Kentucky Senate.

View the sample ballot for your Kentucky county

The 3rd District remained intact under the GOP’s new redistricting plan and is far more diverse than other parts of Kentucky. It covers most of Jefferson County, where white residents make up nearly two-thirds of the district’s population and black residents account for around 20%, according to census figures.

McGarvey and Scott agree on many progressive issues, including Medicare for All, decriminalizing marijuana, and both want to see Congress pass more laws to fight climate change. They also want universal pre-K and to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana use.

STATE LEGISLATURE

Two pairs of Republican state lawmakers will compete for the same House seat after redistricting landed them in the same new district.

State Reps. Jim Gooch Jr. and Lynn Bechler are running against each other in the primary for a newly drawn western Kentucky district. Gooch is chair of the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee, and Bechler is a member of the influential House Appropriations and Revenue Committee and presides over a budget review subcommittee.

In the other primary pitting two state lawmakers against one another, Reps. Norma Kirk-McCormick and Bobby McCool are facing off in a new eastern Kentucky district.

Among the incumbents facing primary challenges are three prominent House members from northern Kentucky – Reps. C. Ed Massey, Sal Santoro and Adam Koenig. In central Kentucky, Republican Rep. Kim King and GOP Sen. Donald Douglas drew opponents.

In the state Senate, 19 seats are on the ballot this year. In more than a half-dozen districts, a lone Republican is running unopposed, while in two more districts only GOP candidates are competing.

LOUISVILLE MAYOR

The race for Louisville Mayor attracted national headlines earlier this year when a man drew a gun and shot at one of the Democratic candidates in his campaign office.

Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was shaken but not harmed in the Feb. 14 shooting, though a bullet came so close it damaged his sweater. A local social justice activist has been charged in the attempted shooting.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is ending his third four-year term as mayor.

Greenberg is one of eight in the Democratic primary, which includes Jefferson County Circuit Clerk David Nicholson, community activist Shameka Parrish-Wright and pastor Tim Findley Jr.

The four Republicans are led by Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf, though a Republican has not held the mayor’s office in Kentucky’s largest city in several decades.

LEXINGTON MAYOR

Lexington also has a mayor’s race, with four candidates including incumbent Linda Gorton on the ballot.

Its ballot is nonpartisan, with the two top vote-getters slated to face off in a general election.

VOTING IN KENTUCKY

Kentuckians have four ways to cast their ballot in the 2022 May primaries.

Three days of early voting for the primary election got underway Thursday at designated polling places across Kentucky. The state also allowed excused absentee early voting from May 4 to 6 and May 9 to 11.

Mail-in absentee ballots were due on May 3.

Polls will be open on the day of the May 17 primary from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Morgan McGarvey beats left-wing rival in Kentucky Democratic primary House fight

State Sen. Morgan McGarvey on Tuesday won the Democratic primary over state Rep. Attica Scott to replace retiring Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only Democratic House member. The contest for the state’s Democratic-majority 3rd Congressional District in Louisville, Kentucky, came down to the two progressive candidates, though McGarvey had the endorsement of Yarmuth and was seen as the more establishment figure. He won with over 65% of the vote. The district has been reconfigured somewhat since the 2020 Census but remains a Democratic stronghold, meaning McCarvey is strongly favored to win the general election in November.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
Louisville, KY
Elections
City
Mckee, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Nicholasville, KY
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
KFVS12

CHECK RESULTS: Ky. Primary Election

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Voters in Kentucky headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 17. You can check results here. Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the ballot, including seats in the senate and the house of representatives. Voting officials...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

COVID-19 cases and positivity rate up in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate are up in the last week in Kentucky, according to the state. The state reported 6,443 new cases of the coronavirus and 1,032 were in children. The state also reported 96 new virus-related deaths, bringing...
KENTUCKY STATE
WFPL

While neighboring states open up to cannabis, Kentucky stays closed

Ohio Valley ReSource · While neighboring states open up to cannabis, Kentucky stays closed Tourists come from far and wide to see the 15-foot Superman standing with hands on hips in the center of Metropolis, Illinois. The 6,000 person-town got its name about a century before the Man of Steel was conceived, but still, the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sal Santoro
spectrumnews1.com

Over 88,000 Kentuckians partake in no-excuse early voting

KENTUCKY — Hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians took the opportunity to vote early this weekend in hopes of avoiding long lines on Election Day. Secretary of State Michael Adams said 88,298 ballots were cast during early voting, not counting Saturday. Election Day for the Kentucky primary runs Tuesday, May...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains

(WYMT) - Kentuckians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and make sure their voices were heard. ”That’s just my right,” said voter Emline Montgomery. “Then I don’t have a right to complain if someone gets in there that I’m not really as fond of.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Meet the three Republicans who want to replace Warren County's top official

Tuesday's primary election in Kentucky features three Republicans vying for a. chance to become Warren County’s next judge-executive. The seat is open for the first time in nearly three decades with the retirement of Republican Mike Buchanon. His hand-picked candidate is First District Magistrate Doug Gorman. He was endorsed by Buchanon early in the race, but Gorman says he’s not taking anything for granted.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Senate#Legislature#Election#Kentucky House#Ap#Black Americans#Democratic Senate#The U S Senate#Republicans#Democrats#Congress
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Kentucky

Kentucky is often known for its fried chicken and bourbon, but there is so much more to the state than that. For one thing, it's home to the world's longest cave system, Mammoth Cave National Park. There are also plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing. And of course, there's the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.
KENTUCKY STATE
wamwamfm.com

Earthquake Recorded in Evansville

Evansville/Vanderburgh County EMA recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at around 7:30 Monday night. The epicenter of the quake was by Mount Vernon, Illinois about 75 miles west of Evansville. Vanderburgh County officials say residents of Southwestern Indiana may have gotten a bit of a scare if they felt the weak...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wdrb.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased by 17 coworkers in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased by 17 coworkers in Frankfort, Kentucky. In a news release Monday, the Kentucky Lottery said the group that won the money in the May 2 drawing wants to keep their names and their employer anonymous. The group told lottery officials...
FRANKFORT, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy