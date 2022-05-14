ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Crosby Practiced With Penguins After Missing Game 6 (Video)

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9H2n_0feLBBux00

The Pittsburgh star was ruled out of Game 6 after reportedly suffering a concussion during Game 5.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Penguins received a major boost on Saturday when centerman Sidney Crosby practiced with the team after missing Game 6 due to a concussion, according to The Athletic .

Crosby was skating around in practice wearing a regular jersey, which is a good sign for Pittsburgh as the Penguins head into a pivotal Game 7 against the Rangers on Sunday.

However, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Crosby, goalie Tristan Jarry and right wingman, Rickard Rakell, are day-to-day ahead of Sunday’s match.

Crosby left Game 5 after a high hit and never returned and was ruled out of Game 6. The Penguins lost Game 5 and added another loss in Game 6, putting the series tied at 3–3.

The eight-time NHL All-Star is no stranger to concussion and head injuries. Crosby has had no less than three concussions in his hockey career and has missed more than 100 regular-season games and one playoff game on the account of head injuries previously.

The 34-year-old notched 31 goals and 84 points through 69 games during the regular season. In the postseason, Crosby has recorded two goals and seven assists.

More NHL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crosby, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Five Reasons the Mavs Will Beat the Warriors

As we advance to the conference finals, we have a rarity: There isn’t an odds-on favorite to win the NBA championship. The Warriors hold the best odds of the four remaining teams, perhaps because their track record of recent success with this core is so much more extensive than that of the other ...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Rickard Rakell
College Football HQ

New England Patriots schedule for 2022 NFL season

Last season, the New England Patriots posted a 10-7 mark to go with a second place finish in the AFC East.  Starting 2-4, the Pats won eight of their next 11 games, but succumbed to a 30-point playoff loss to Buffalo, the team's worst postseason showing under Bill Belichick. Now, the Patriots ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Concussions#Head Injuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

69K+
Followers
33K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy