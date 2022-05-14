Body of missing Cherry Creek Reservoir tuber found

CHERRY CREEK RESERVOIR, Colo. ( KDVR ) — One week after a tuber went missing at Cherry Creek Reservoir , the body of the 29-year-old man has assumably been found.

The man was discovered at 11:11 a.m. Saturday morning on the bottom of the reservoir. Dive teams used a Marine Sonic Technology tow-fish sonar device to locate the body.

CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team then deployed a remote-operated vehicle to get video confirmation of what the sonar device discovered. The man was then brought to the surface.

“Everybody involved didn’t give up, no matter what the circumstances were and this is a great result of that,” said Jason Trujillo, Cherry Creek State Park manager. “We offer our deepest condolences and hope that this recovery will bring a little comfort to the family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a call on Saturday, May 7 of a missing man who was tubing behind a boat when he went under.

The man was not wearing a personal flotation device.

The rescue turned into a recovery and Colorado Parks and Wildlife continued to search the reservoir for a week. The boat ramp was closed through Tuesday while the recovery team continued to search.

Colorado’s second drowning of the year reminds water recreationists to be careful when it comes to windy conditions on the water. Gusty winds created obstacles for the recovery team , rescuers had to pull off the water numerous times out of caution.

CPW urges everyone venturing out on the water to wear a life jacket, especially when spring weather poses hazardous conditions.

The victim has been turned over to the Arapahoe County Coroner who will determine the cause of death and the man’s identification.

