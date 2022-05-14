One of the "The Best New Museums in the World" found in Colorado, according to Condé Nast Traveler

Denver Art Museum. Photo Credit: Joecho-16 (iStock).

The Denver Art Museum has been selected on Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Best New Museums in the World list.

"Each year, we index the best, brightest openings, but for the 26th edition of Condé Nast Traveler’s Hot List, we’ve upped the ante: This time, editors at all seven worldwide editions had a hand in scouting and selecting the entries," the list description reads.

The Denver Art Museum was first opened in 1893 as the Denver Artists' Club—so what qualifies it as one of the best new museums?

In 2021, the museum underwent a $150 million dollar renovation of its seven story north building.

"The building will showcase the museum's encyclopedic collections, including acclaimed works from the architecture and design, Asian art, Indigenous arts of North America, Northwest Coast and Alaska Native, European and American art before 1900, Latin American and art of the ancient Americas, photography, textile art and fashion, and Western American art collections, while putting its nationally recognized educational programming at the center of the campus," the Denver Art Museum said on their website.

The expansion also included the construction of new pavilions and restaurants. The museum officially reopened in October of last year.

Condé Nast's Adam Graham called the renovated museum a "groundbreaking new space."

For a look at what other museums across the world made the list, visit the Condé Nast Traveler website, here.