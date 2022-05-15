ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Multiple’ people shot and suspect in custody following supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

An 18-year-old man wearing military gear opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others on Saturday in what authorities have described as “racially motived violent extremism”.

Police said he shot 11 black victims and two who were white before surrendering to police. Later, he appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown and was arraigned on murder charges.

The suspect wore “tactical gear” and livestreamed the shooting, according to police. He reportedly posted a manifesto online, according to the Associated Press, citing investigators who cautioned that the investigation is in a preliminary state.

The suspect arrived at the supermarket at 1430 [1830 GMT] and shot four people in the parking lot, killing three, before going into the store and firing multiple rounds.

Erie County sheriff John Garcia called the shooting “pure evil” and a “straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community”.

“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face,” Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said during a press conference on Saturday evening. “We are hurting and we are seething.”

The suspected shooter was not from Buffalo but “traveled hours” to “perpetrate this crime on the people of Buffalo”, according to the mayor.

The suspect dropped a rifle while standing outside the market and was tackled by police and arrested.

An employee of Tops Market who identified himself as Will G told The Buffalo News that he hid with a group of people in a supermarket walk-in cooler as gunfire rang out in the store.

“I just heard shots. Shots and shots and shots,” he told the outlet. “It sounded like things were falling over. ... I hid. I just hid. I wasn’t going to leave that room.”

The market at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street in Buffalo – the second-largest city in New York – is in a largely residential, predominantly black neighbourhood, roughly 5km (three miles) north of the city’s downtown area.

A statement from Tops Market said the company is “shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families”.

US attorney Merrick Garland has been briefed on the shooting, according to a Justice Department spokesperson.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said she is “closely monitoring” the incident and has advised residents to avoid the area.

A statement from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office offers “condolences to the family and friends” of victims. New York attorney general Letitia James said “all of New York is with Buffalo after this tragic mass shooting”.

US Rep Brian Higgins, who represents Buffalo in Congress, said he is “horrified” by reports and has offed federal support to local authorities if necessary.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsOne

Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out

In an ironic twist, Payton Gendron, the suspected white supremacist in custody following this weekend’s deadly shooting rampage in Buffalo that's been widely attributed to anti-Black racism, has a best friend who is of a different ethnicity. The post Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out appeared first on NewsOne.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

The 18-year-old gunman accused of a deadly racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket seems to fit an all-too-familiar profile: an aggrieved white man steeped in hate-filled conspiracies online, and inspired by other extremist massacres.Payton Gendron of Conklin, N.Y., appears to have been driven to action roughly two years from when his radical indoctrination began, showing just how quickly and easily murderous assaults can be spawned on the internet. No tactical training or organizational help required.While law enforcement officials have grown adept since the Sept. 11 attacks at disrupting well-organized plots, they face a much tougher challenge in intercepting self-radicalized...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Buffalo shooting: Payton Gendron’s family blame Covid isolation

Payton Gendron, the white supremacist who allegedly killed 10 people in a racially-motivated attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, was suffering from “paranoia” because of the Covid-19 pandemic, his relatives have claimed.On Saturday, the 18-year-old opened fire with a rifle at the Tops Friendly Market in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in New York, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood that authorities believe the suspect specifically targeted. Of the 13 people shot in one of the deadliest mass shootings of the year, 11 were Black.Sandra Komoroff, a cousin of the suspect's mother said she believed Covid-19 and the paranoia...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
Person
Byron Brown
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Merrick Garland
Bossip

NWA Was RIGHT! Louisiana Cop Caught Punching Black Woman In Face For Recording Her Brother’s Arrest

Luluing Cop In Viral Video Punching Black Woman For Video Recording. Another day, another bacon-wrapped boy in blue wantonly abusing his power against a Black body. There is currently a viral video circulating on social media that shows a police officer violently attacking a Black woman by slamming her into a building and punching her in the face repeatedly. A report in Fox8Live details what happened and what lead up to the disturbing footage that you can see below.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
The Independent

Mother arrested after nine-year-old girl discovered dead above New York restaurant

The mother of a nine-year-old girl, discovered dead in her home above a New York restaurant with suspected bite marks on her back and cuts and bruises to her head, has been arrested, police said.The girl, identified by the police as Shalom Guifarro, was found dead in her apartment on Lincoln Place in the Crown Heights neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon after neighbours noticed a stench coming from the apartment.The grisly murder of the girl has shocked the neighbourhood and police officials who responded to the crime scenes appeared to tear up, according to reports.Shemene Cato, 48, was arrested on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Outrage as prosecutors agree to slash sentences for pair of NYC lawyers who firebombed NYPD van during 2020 BLM riots: Face just two years behind bars instead of life

A top police union boss has blasted the decision to dramatically-shorten the sentences for two lawyers who admitted firebombing an empty NYPD van during the 2020 BLM riots. Patrick J. Lynch, President of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, hit out as it was revealed Colinford Mattis, 35, and Urooj Rahman, 33, now face just two years in jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

The Independent

654K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy