Plane draws ‘make beer not war’ with flight path in skies over Poland

By Henry Jones
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYiDk_0feL8v9B00

A light aircraft in Poland has drawn the words “make beer not war” using its flight path.

Taking off from the city of Poznan in west-central Poland, the two-seater plane initially turned to the west before beginning to trace the words.

Over the course of almost four hours, the aircraft meticulously completed the 40-mile-wide phrase, before landing back in Poznan on Saturday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BovkX_0feL8v9B00

The aircraft that carried out the flight is part of the fleet at Smart Aviation, a flight school based in Poznan. The PA news agency has contacted Smart Aviation for comment.

Thousands of users were active on flightradar24.com to track the flight, which comes at a time of heightened tension across Europe , following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

