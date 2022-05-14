ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

By Via AP news wire
 4 days ago

Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo , New York , police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren't immediately available, and the suspect has not been identified.

Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.

The Independent

Gun used in Buffalo supermarket shooting was bought legally but modified, governor says

The weapon used in the mass-shooting in Buffalo was obtained legally but was modified later with “illegal magazines” available on sale in other states like Pennsylvania, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.The magazines used in the attack are not allowed to be sold in New York, officials said.An 18-year-old white male from New York opened fire at a Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo on Sunday shot at least 13 people, out of which 11 were Black, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.Calling the gunman “a white supremacist”, Ms Hochul said he terrorised New York’s second-largest city in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

BUFFALO — The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday. The racially motivated attack came a year after...
BUFFALO, NY
Community Policy