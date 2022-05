GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Academy High School recently announced the winners of several scholarships to members of the class of 2022. The Brad Abels Academic/Athletic Scholarship is awarded to a male and female athlete with the highest academic GPA and has earned a varsity letter(s) during their senior year. This year’s recipients are Bailey Barnette and Garytt Schwall. Barnette is the daughter of Bobby and Sally Barnette of Gallipolis and has been a four year letterman in volleyball. Schwall is the son of Tye and Lisa Schwall of Bidwell and has been a four year letterman in wrestling. Both students will receive $700.

