California firefighters work to contain "Coastal Fire" in Laguna Niguel that has destroyed 20 homes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that has...

Stunt couple lit on fire during wedding

This bride and groom intentionally set themselves on fire while walking down the aisle at their Utah wedding. Both of them are stunt doubles in Hollywood and have worked on high-profile projects like "Yellowstone" and "Hereditary."
Laguna Woods Church Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hurt

A group of churchgoers in Orange County stopped a mass shooter after he opened fire on a luncheon, hog-tying him with an extension cord until authorities could arrive at the Laguna Woods church. One person was dead while at least five people were hurt, four critically and one with minor...
California getting new state park for 1st time in 13 years

California will acquire a sprawling former farm property in the San Joaquin Valley and create a new state park for the first time in 13 years. The park is planned for Dos Rios Ranch, where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet southwest of Modesto. The property will become California’s 280th state park and the […]
Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire

Update: 7:47 pm. According to Cal Fire, the Banning fire that is being called the Coyote fire has burned 46.3 acres and is 0% contained. The forward rates of spread have been stopped. One fire-firefighter has sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported by ground to a local hospital. Original reports by Cal Fire estimated The post Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire appeared first on KESQ.
Witness offers firsthand account of fatal shooting at Laguna Woods church

As the Laguna Woods community continues to react following Sunday's fatal shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church, witnesses have begun to detail the tragic moments that left one man dead and five others wounded. Jeff Nguyen spoke firsthand with one of those witnesses, who was amongst the many heroes who put their lives on the line to prevent further carnage.
California Might Follow New York's Lead in Measuring Noisy Exhaust Systems

What happens when automotive technology takes a turn for the intrusive? There’s a fine line between hearing the archetypal sound of a car’s engine rumbling and being deafened by a car’s exhaust system that’s been modified beyond the point of comfort. Last year, New York debuted a law that fined drivers whose cars’ exhaust systems exceeded a certain decibel level. And now, it sounds like California might be next.
COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
Idaho’s #1 Cause Of Death ISN’T COVID-19

There's no denying the impact that the loss of life from the pandemic has caused us. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who didn't lose a loved one to COVID-19. On a personal note, this writer lost two family members back-to-back during the pandemic, and to think that more Idahoans died from other causes, it makes you think just how scary those numbers are.
Oz-McCormick race a toss-up in Pennsylvania: CBS News Flash May 18, 2022

The Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick is a toss-up. CBS New projects Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will win on the Democratic side. CBS News projects Chuck Edwards will win the GOP nod in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, beating controversial freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn. There were also primary elections in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.
COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.1.
