BRICK: USE EXTREME CAUTION ON PARKWAY NEAR MILE MARKER 92

PRESS RELEASE-OCEAN COUNTY LAUNCHES SPECIAL NEEDS REGISTRY. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, Ocean County Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy and Ocean County Police Chiefs Association President Michael DiBella are proud to announce the launch of the Ocean County Special Needs Registry. Effective March 1, 2022, the Ocean County Special Needs Registry will be available to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in Ocean County. The goal of the Special Needs Registry is to ensure all Ocean County residents who may be in need of special assistance are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire or EMS personnel.
