BRICK: USE EXTREME CAUTION ON PARKWAY NEAR MILE MARKER 92

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease use extreme caution near mile marker 92 on...

ocscanner.news

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO JUVENILES TRAPPED IN SAND COLLAPSE

At approximately 4:09 PM police and EMS were dispatched to the beach entrance near Seaview Road on the barrier island for reports of juveniles trapped in the sand as it collapsed around them while digging. Multiple police units, EMS are currently on scene. Please do not respond to the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: A TRAGIC LOSS

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 4:09 PM, multiple police and EMS units were dispatched to the beach entrance near Seaview Road on the barrier island for reports of two teens trapped in the sand. The family was visiting from out of town and spent the afternoon at the beach. They teens were reportedly digging a large hole when it collapsed and trapped both of them. Emergency crews from neighboring towns also responded to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: MAY IS BICYCLE AWARENESS MONTH

Get out and ride! But do it safely by protecting your brain: 1. Helmet should rest a 2-finger width above eyebrows 2. chin strap is snug but comfortable 3. side straps should lie flat on either side of the ear. 5 tips to ride safely: • Have your bike checked...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRIELLE: NJ STATE POLICE AND NJ TRANSIT POLICE NEED YOUR HELP

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Human Remains. The New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Transit Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the body of a woman that was fatally struck by a train in Monmouth County in 2008. On June 15,...
BRIELLE, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: STATE POLICE DOING ROADSIDE COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTIONS

New Jersey State Police to Participate in Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Road Check. Beginning May 17, the New Jersey State Police will participate in a 72-hour high-visibility, high-volume, commercial motor vehicle inspection and enforcement initiative. Commercial vehicle inspectors from the United States, Canada, and Mexico will conduct North American...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM BRICK POLICE DEPARTMENT

PSA – Lock your car doors and bring your key fobs inside. The state continues to suffer from motor vehicle thefts targeting those cars that have the key fobs left inside the vehicle. Help us prevent crime by keeping your vehicles locked, removing valuable items from view, and bringing those keys inside with you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

CAMDEN COUNTY: A 22 YEAR OLD POLICE OFFICER DIES AS A RESULT OF INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

Camden County Police Department lost one of their own to a tragic motorcycle accident in Cherry Hill. Daniel Adler lost his life at the young age of 22. Camden County Police Department released the following statement: It is with profound sadness that we regret to announce the sudden passing of our very own Officer Daniel Adler. Daniel was a devoted collegue, friend, and family member who will be forever missed.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: DAD OF TEEN WHO PASSED AWAY AS A RESULT OF THE SAND COLLAPSE ISSUES A STATEMENT TO THE MEDIA

For all the news outlets looking for something. (A special thanks to those who didn’t text me at midnight)Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought. He knew Jesus Christ. He was involved in the worship team at church, and was the drummer in a teen/ young adult worship band. He was a tech nut and loved to program. The truth is that Scripture says that all our days are numbered. That there is nothing we can do to add a single hour to our life. He knew that. Matthew 6:25-34.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: ARREST MADE IN BURLINGTON CITY FATAL SHOOTING

CITY OF BURLINGTON – Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine announced that a 35-year-old city resident has been charged with killing a Willingboro man as he was sitting in a parked car on Linden Avenue earlier this week. Bryant Williams, of the...
BURLINGTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: LAUNCHES A SPECIALS NEED REGISTRY

PRESS RELEASE-OCEAN COUNTY LAUNCHES SPECIAL NEEDS REGISTRY. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, Ocean County Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy and Ocean County Police Chiefs Association President Michael DiBella are proud to announce the launch of the Ocean County Special Needs Registry. Effective March 1, 2022, the Ocean County Special Needs Registry will be available to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in Ocean County. The goal of the Special Needs Registry is to ensure all Ocean County residents who may be in need of special assistance are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire or EMS personnel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: FATAL SHOOTING IN NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP UNDER INVESTIGATION

A shooting in Neptune Township that left a local man dead this past weekend is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Marques Mills. Members of the Neptune Township Police Department responding to a report of a shooting shortly...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: RIP K9 Skzipi — THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE

The Ocean County Sheriffs Office and the Mcintyre family are mourning the loss of one of their own, K9 Szkipi. At the age of 13, Szkipi passed away peacefully with his handler, Cpl. Patrick Mcintyre, by his side. K9 Szkipi served with the Ocean County Sheriffs Office for 10 years,...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PROSECUTORS STATEMENT REGARDING TRAGEDY IN BUFFALO

On behalf of Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, we stand with the citizens, police officers and first responders in Buffalo, New York, after yesterday’s racially motivated mass shooting at a grocery store. Retired Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Salter, who was working as a security guard at the store, was shot and killed during the incident after bravely battling the gunman in an effort to protect others. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all who perished or were injured by this senseless act of violence.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HEARING LOUD EXPLOSIONS AND BOOMS?

Military bases McGuire and Fort Dix will be doing extensive training exercises where loud explosions will be heard and possibly ground shaking experiences. The following calendar has been released by the bases so citizens know what and when to expect from the bases training.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND INVESTIGATION

On Wednesday May 11, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, officers were dispatched to respond to East Pleasant Grove Road on the report of a group of subjects engaged in a fight in the street in front of a residence. While enroute to the location, Police Officer Travis Ceppaluni was flagged...
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: HUSBAND CHARGED WITH KILLING WIFE IN MERCY KILLING

Elderly Mount Laurel Husband Charged with Wife’s Death. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener announced that an 84-year-old man has been charged with the death of his wife in what may have been a mercy killing, according to the preliminary investigation. The defendant,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: A SAD LOSS TO THE OCEAN COUNTY PROSECUTORS OFFICE.

It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of former Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Executive Assistant Prosecutor Robert Gasser. After serving two terms as an Ocean County Freeholder, Bob, as he was affectionately known, joined OCPO as a part time Assistant Prosecutor from 1988 through 1989 and returned to OCPO in 2000 under then Prosecutor Thomas Kelaher. In 2002 he helped to research and establish the first Drug Court in Ocean County. Bob became such a pioneer in the Drug Court philosophy that he was asked by the United States Department of Justice to teach authorities nationwide about Drug Court methods. After his retirement from OCPO in 2006, Bob retired to New Hampshire and helped to develop Drug Courts there. Today our thoughts and prayers are with his family, former colleagues and many friends. Thank you Bob for a lifetime of public service.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

