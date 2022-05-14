BRICK: USE EXTREME CAUTION ON PARKWAY NEAR MILE MARKER 92

For all the news outlets looking for something. (A special thanks to those who didn’t text me at midnight)Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought. He knew Jesus Christ. He was involved in the worship team at church, and was the drummer in a teen/ young adult worship band. He was a tech nut and loved to program. The truth is that Scripture says that all our days are numbered. That there is nothing we can do to add a single hour to our life. He knew that. Matthew 6:25-34.

