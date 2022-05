MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study says South Dakota is the sixth most accessible state in the country to charge your electric vehicle. The study found North Dakota is the most accessible place to charge an electric car with the best ratio of registered electric vehicles in the state to electric charging stations at 3.18 electric cars to one charging station. This comes as a result of 69 total charging stations in the state and 220 registered electric vehicles in North Dakota.

