Juan Luis Guerra Brings Dominican Culture to His Miami ‘Entre Mar y Palmeras’ Concert

Click here to read the full article.

Juan Luis Guerra ’s “Entre Mar y Palmeras” tour is a Dominican cultural experience, and a packed FTX Arena witnessed that on Friday (May 13).

Guerra, who’s on his eight-city trek presented by Loud and Live, finally made his pit stop in Miami after postponing his original April 30th show due to getting a positive COVID-19 test. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you,” he expressed in an Instagram video . “Looking forward to seeing you and continuing the party!! Healthy in the name of Jesus!! A big hug and blessings!!”

After a two-week wait, fans of all ages gathered at the South Florida venue to sing and dance with Juan Luis Guerra and his longtime 440 band.

Following a 30-minute DJ set and a hypnotic visual that showed colorful palm trees, guiras and clocks on the big screen, Guerra hopped on stage wearing navy blue pants, a jacket and a cream boina hat, and kicked off the show with “Rosalia.”

With back-to-back rhythmic hits, including “La Travesia,” “Kitipun,” “Como Yo,” and “La Llave de mi Corazon,” Guerra immediately hooked and kept his fans on their feet the entire time. In fact, the only slow-tempo songs he performed were “Pambiche de Novia,” which he dedicated to his wife, and a new, almost lullaby version of “Ojala Que Llueva Cafe.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Juan Luis Guerra Oficial (@juanluisguerra)

For the rest of the show, Guerra brought his Dominican culture to the masses singing merengue classics such as “El Niagara en Bicicleta,” “El Farolito,” and “Las Avispas,” as well as two very energetic medleys: one with his salsa tracks and another with his bachata bangers.

This is precisely his essence and charm.

“I only compose from my Dominican experience,” he previously said to Billboard . “I’ve never lived anywhere else that’s not the DR and my music is drenched in our folklore, our way of speaking. Dominicans, overall, are fun people and that has to be very present in my music.”

Guerra wrapped up his nearly two-hour concert with three of the most emblematic songs of his almost 40-year career: “A Pedir Su Mano,” “Bachata Rosa” and “La Bilirubina.” “Thank you for your patience and for being here,” he told the crowd.

Up next, he will make stops in Chicago’s All Stage Arena on June 2 and Orlando’s Amway Center on June 4.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Juan Luis Guerra Oficial (@juanluisguerra)