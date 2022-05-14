ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple people hit in mass shooting at NY grocery store, Buffalo police say

By Patrick Ryan, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – Multiple people have been struck in a mass shooting at a Tops Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and the shooter is in custody, according to Buffalo Police .

The conditions of those shot are not known at this time.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed the shooting in a tweet shortly before 3 p.m. ET: “I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.”

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she’s monitoring the situation and has offered assistance to local law enforcement.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s office shared the following statement on social media:

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of [today’s] shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts.”

WIVB crews are at the scene.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.

