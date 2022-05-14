ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, IA

One person dead following train vs. truck collision on Vail Avenue

 4 days ago
Durant, IOWA – According to the Iowa State Patrol, the fatal crash occurred right after 7 a.m. Friday morning.

It happened on Vail Ave at the railroad tracks.

Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding troopers discovered that the truck driver was crossing the railroad tracks when the train hit the truck.

The truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s age or identity have not yet been released.

No other information is available at the moment.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

LCSO: 47-year-old woman who drowned in Wapsipinicon River identified

Linn County, IOWA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, this incident occurred right before 2 p.m. Saturday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Central City Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Linn County Conversation Officers responded to the report of a missing female tubing on the Wapsipinicon River.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Police investigate unattended death

Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into an unattended death discovered Sunday. In a release from the Department, they received information about a possible deceased individual. Officers were able to locate the body of a deceased man inside a building in the 300 Block of S. Dubuque Street. Because no one witnessed the death, an investigation began immediately.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Driver killed after semi hit by train in Durant

A truck driver was killed Friday morning in Durant after their semi was hit by a train. Few details have been released by the Iowa State Patrol, including the identity of the victim. The official accident report indicates the truck was struck while crossing the tracks on Vail Avenue just before 7:30am. The semi driver was ejected from the vehicle.
DURANT, IA
KWQC

1 killed in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday

DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a train and truck crash in Durant Friday, according to Iowa State Patrol. Officials say troopers responded to Veil Avenue, east of Durant about 7:38 a.m. The road was closed to traffic. The driver of the truck was transported by ambulance...
DURANT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Garfield residence struck by gunfire on Friday

Galesburg Police early Friday afternoon (May 13th) responded to Garfield Avenue for a shots fired complaint. A home on Garfield Avenue was struck numerous times. A suspect vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Losey Street and Maple Avenue. According to police reports, a male subject heard about 15 shots while in his backyard and observed a blue Honda sedan traveling at a high rate of speed. Another male subject was able to provide dispatch with a license plate number. The witness also described a male suspect as a bald, shirtless, muscular man who departed on foot. Based on the witness’ accounts, the male subject in custody was released. A total of 13 shell casings were found in the area. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Man found dead while on morel mushroom-hunting trip

LACON, Ill. – A man from Washington who was reported missing was found dead while gone on a morel mushroom-hunting trip. 25 News reports the Marshall County Sheriffs Department identified the victim as Richard Simpson, 61. Authorities believe he died from a health-related issue and was found Sunday —...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
Davenport, IA
The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

