One person dead following train vs. truck collision on Vail Avenue

Durant, IOWA – According to the Iowa State Patrol, the fatal crash occurred right after 7 a.m. Friday morning.

It happened on Vail Ave at the railroad tracks.

Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding troopers discovered that the truck driver was crossing the railroad tracks when the train hit the truck.

The truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s age or identity have not yet been released.

No other information is available at the moment.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.