Gov. Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday in honor of the National Peace Officers Memorial

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, the Iowa State Patrol’s Sergeant Jim Smith and Trooper Ted Benda, who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021, will be honored at the national Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony.

State officials said that flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex.

Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

Flags at the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial site remain at half-staff during National Police Week, May 11 – May 17.

Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:

“Iowans can go about our daily lives without fear only because a small handful of our fellow citizens volunteer to shield us from the sources of chaos and violence.

Here in Iowa, this extraordinary gift will never be minimized or taken for granted. On this day, we honor the brave men and women of law enforcement, their families, and all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of order and justice.”