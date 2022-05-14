ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday in honor of the National Peace Officers Memorial

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbTTe_0feL2fuh00

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, the Iowa State Patrol’s Sergeant Jim Smith and Trooper Ted Benda, who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021, will be honored at the national Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony.

State officials said that flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex.

Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

Flags at the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial site remain at half-staff during National Police Week, May 11 – May 17.

Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:

“Iowans can go about our daily lives without fear only because a small handful of our fellow citizens volunteer to shield us from the sources of chaos and violence.

Here in Iowa, this extraordinary gift will never be minimized or taken for granted. On this day, we honor the brave men and women of law enforcement, their families, and all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of order and justice.”

Comments / 32

Beautiful ?
4d ago

The flags are suppose to be at half staff anyway because the President of United States order them to be flown that way to honor the hundreds of thousands who died from Covid-19.

Reply(7)
7
red sparrow
3d ago

It’s great to see police officers recognized instead of drug users, police officer’s job is very stressful, unpredictable and strenuous work. May god rest the souls on those officers 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply(1)
5
BACKROADHUSTLER
2d ago

this governor isn't to bright to say the least. why she cares about the flag when she doesn't even care about the people in our community 🖕

Reply
2
Related
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

(Sioux City, IA) -- Today (Wednesday) is a key day in kicking off Iowa’s primary election process. County election offices are open for early in-person voting now through June 6th. Today is also the first day county auditors can start mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Absentee ballots must be received by your county auditor by Eight P-M on June Seventh to be counted. You can also vote in person on primary election day June Seventh.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

3 weeks until Primary Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Ballots are printed and are ready for primary voters to cast their ballot on Election Day, June 7. The Polk County Election office has ballots ready to start being mailed out on Wednesday, May 18, to absentee voters. The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 23 at […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport Journal

DNR reminds all boaters and anglers to ‘Clean, Drain, and Dry’ their boats and equipment this Memorial Day weekend to protect Iowa lakes and rivers from aquatic hitchhikers

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the aquatic invasive species, everything from zebra mussels to Eurasian watermilfoil, move from one waterbody to another by hitchhiking on boats, in bait buckets and on other equipment used in the water. Officials also said that the aquatic invasive species often...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Redistricting shakes up race for US House District 2

Iowa — In Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, the Republican and Democratic candidates are already set. Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson will face off against Democrat Liz Mathis in the November general election. Before Ashley Hinson went to Capitol Hill or Liz Mathis won a spot in the Iowa Senate, you...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Challenges for Finkenauer after Iowa Senate ballot woes

Des Moines, IA (AP) — Abby Finkenauer’s bid to clinch the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Iowa wasn’t supposed to be so fraught. She built a wunderkind reputation in the Legislature before toppling a Republican congressman in 2018. She was the second-youngest woman elected to Congress, helping Democrats retake control of the House that year. But her Senate campaign faced unexpected trouble last month when, at least for a moment, it appeared she wouldn’t be allowed to compete in the June 7 primary.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Axios Des Moines

Walleye season is booming in Iowa

It's prime walleye season in Iowa. Did you know the magic doesn't start in the state's rivers, but rather, in giant fish lava lamps?Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is busy hatching an astounding 145 million walleyes and stocking them into the state's waters this year.Most of those will be sac fry. But they're also raising around 700,000 two-inch fish and 400,000 seven-inch fish.State of play: The number of naturally spawning walleye in Iowa is low, but they're one of the most popular fish for anglers to catch, said Joe Larscheid, the department's chief of fisheries. That's...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa campaign launched to reform state marijuana laws

DES MOINES — In recent years, the Iowa Legislature has opened the door to medical marijuana but kept it closed on attempts to ease restrictions on the possession and use of cannabis. In the current legislative session, a Democratic proposal, Senate Joint Resolution 2003, means to amend the Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Kim Reynolds doesn't trust all Iowans to do the right thing

Gov Kim Reynolds says she trusts “Iowans to do the right thing.” That is, of course, unless:. • You’re a woman who is in private consultation with her physician;. • You’re a public school superintendent trying to manage your school district in the best way to ensure the safety and well-being of your students or budget for your district without the state reducing the district funding;
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Patrol#Sunset#Sunrise#The Iowa State Patrol#The Capitol Complex#Iowans
KCRG.com

Iowa doctor explains what a stroke is, how they happen

Sunday marked the last day of live Greyhound racing in the state of Iowa. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports. Lang was found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Criminal complaint reveals new details in Cedar Rapids fatal shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A criminal complaint is revealing new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, May 16th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- The three Republican candidates running in the third congressional district primary are raising concerns about sending U-S aid to Ukraine. During a debate this weekend on C-C-I television in Des Moines, candidate Nicole Hasso of Johnston said America has always helped its allies, but the money would be better spent on fortifying the U-S/Mexico border. Gary Leffler of West Des Moines asked how the U-S can fund “what’s going on there and say the security of Ukraine is more important than our own border.” Zach Nunn of Bondurant says the House-passed bill lacks sufficient oversight, but he supports sending aid to Ukraine, and that “America first means standing up for our national interests around the world. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne in November.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

17 Iowa dog breeders are ranked among the worst in the nation

Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility run by Daniel Gingerich, formerly of Seymour, Iowa, before his license was revoked last year by federal officials. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.) An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone...
IOWA STATE
q957.com

Nurse sues Iowa hospital, alleging patient deaths, manipulation of data

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO.com) — A nurse who alleges she was fired from an Iowa hospital after reporting questionable patient deaths, fraudulent billing, and the manipulation of patient-outcome statistics is now suing the hospital for retaliation. Cynthia Tener is suing MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Mercy Health Services-Iowa Corp. and...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
31K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy