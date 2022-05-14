Blue Lakes Fire In Montmorency & Cheboygan Counties Ignited By Lightning, 30% Contained

Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters and local partners are still working to put out the Blue Lakes Fire in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the fire covered an estimated 2,500 acres and is roughly 30% contained.

About a dozen buildings are threatened by the fire and an evacuation order was issued at the Black River Ranch.

A shed was destroyed and a privately owned vehicle was damaged in the fire.

A DNR spokesperson says one department firefighter was injured and received medical treatment.

“We are grateful to report no life-threatening injuries and no serious property damage, as everyone on the scene gives their best effort to suppress this fire,” Kerry Heckman with the DNR said.

The cause of the fire is determined to be a lightning strike, likely from a May 11 thunderstorm.

Road & river closures:

East Branch Road and Black River Road between 622 and Canada Creek Road.

Clark Bridge Road between Black River Road and Osmun Road.

Blue Lakes Road between Hardwood Lake Road and East Branch Road.

Black River Road between Blue Lakes Road and the Meridian Line Road and 622 intersection.

The Black River between Blue Lakes Road and Clark Bridge Road.

Fire danger remains very high in the Lower Peninsula and high in the Upper Peninsula.

Due to increased risk, the DNR has not conducted prescribed burns in the past week and has not been issuing burn permits.

Before any open burning, check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit and get fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.