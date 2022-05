Ric Flair and Starrcast announced on Monday that the 16-time former world champion will step back inside the ring at 73 years old on July 31 for a match at the Nashville Fairgrounds. There was no mention of who Flair's opponent would be during the initial announcement, but Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting that the current plan is for Flair to take part in a tag team match against one of his old rivals, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. The other competitors will reportedly be FTR (with Flair) and the Rock N' Roll Express (with Steamboat), making it a six-man tag match.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO