ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua, NY

Chautauqua Safety Village Gets Donations of Bike Helmets and Electric Car

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua Safety Village recently received a donation of 80 bike helmets and funds to purchase an electric car from TitanX Engine Cooling, Inc. The electric car will be used for hands-on traffic safety classes where youth learn the rules of the road in a classroom...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Dog Petition Makes It To City Hall

JAMESTOWN – Lawmakers were addressed by concerned residents Monday night, during their Work session, with concerns about local dogs running amok. Last week Merry Williams started a petition to do something about the dangerous dogs, who are frequently loose in their westside area. During the City Councils Housing, and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas Announces $300,000 Brownfield Assessment Grant for Dunkirk

The City of Dunkirk will receive a $300,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for the city's Brownfield program. Mayor Willie Rosas spoke about the grant during Tuesday's Common Council meeting. He says the city was one of five communities in New York State to be selected for such grant funding, and adds that it will be a vital tool to assist with revitalization efforts that have been underway...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Malfunctioning Refrigerator Triggers House Fire in Brocton

Firefighters from several departments were called out to a house fire Wednesday morning in the village of Brocton. The fire at 25 East Main Street was first reported shortly after 10:00 AM. Chautauqua County Emergency Dispatch crews say firefighters from Brocton received assistance from Portland, Westfield, Stockton, Fredonia, East Dunkirk and County Emergency Services. After a detailed investigation, the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined that the blaze was accidental in nature due to a malfunction/failure of electrical components with a mini refrigerator unit. There were no injuries reported, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the burning house. The Red Cross is assisting the residents affected by the fire.
BROCTON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Council moves ahead with July 4th fireworks

The City of Dunkirk's July 4th fireworks will be ready to go on as planned this summer after Common Council members on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing a contract with a professional services company to supply the fireworks. The city's Department of Public Works says the Starfire Corporation has a consecutive multi-year history of good fireworks displays with the city, and according to Councilman at Large David Damico, the contract was a formality...
DUNKIRK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua, NY
Government
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua, NY
Education
City
Dayton, NY
chqgov.com

County Operated Parks Now Open

FALCONER, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Division of Parks and Recreation has announced that Luensman Overview Park and Erlandson Overview Park are now open. Both parks are open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to dusk from May 7, 2022 through November 1, 2022. John R....
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Preliminary Accident Report Released In WNY Fatal Helicopter Crash

ELBA, N.Y. – A preliminary accident report is shedding more light on a fatal medical helicopter crash in Western New York last month. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the Mercy Flight helicopter was out for an earlier flight that day, and returned with no issues before taking off from the Genesee County Airport in Batavia around 11:10 a.m. on April 26.
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jackson
News 4 Buffalo

Threats to Black students at Niagara Falls schools ‘not credible,’ extra officers to be in schools

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following reported threats made on social media against Black students at Niagara Falls City Schools, the district will have an increased number of officers in the schools throughout the week. NFCSD Superintendent Mark Laurrie told News 4’s Marlee Tuskes the threats were deemed not credible in an investigation by authorities, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo shooting site more than a grocery store

Buffalo, N.Y. — Many people in the Buffalo neighborhood around the Tops grocery store walk up and down the street - not because they want to, but because it's their main form of transportation. And with the store being closed for three days now since it's part of an...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Dies Following Farm Tractor Accident In Chautauqua County

HANOVER – One man died following a motor vehicle accident in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon. Around 3:38 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Alleghany Road in the Town of Hanover for a motor vehicle accident. When deputies arrived on scene they found a 2021 Ford...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Students Conduct Village Cleanup

Approximately 100 students at the State University of New York at Fredonia make a literal clean sweep of downtown Fredonia and surrounding areas, gathering trash and litter along streets on Sunday, May 8th. Members of six sororities and fraternities collected trash in Barker Common, parking lots and along several nearby village streets, including parts of Main Street, Eagle Street and Temple Street, and also in the Canadaway Creek area near West Main Street.
FREDONIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Bike#The Cars#Vehicles#Charity#Engine Cooling Inc#Uaw#Iam Union#The Safety Village#Community Safety Day
wnynewsnow.com

Changes To The Memorial Day Parade

JAMESTOWN – Lawmakers at Jamestown’s Monday night Work Session discussed changes coming to the 2022 Memorial Day parade. The parade, which hasn’t been held since before the pandemic in 2019, was slated to make its return this year by lawmakers earlier in the month. The festivities, which...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

PSP wants to know who these guys are

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for two people who may be connected to a tractor theft. According to a PSP news release, the two men were seen walking into a truck stop located at the 17000 block of Smock Drive in Cochranton (in Crawford County). The men then purchased a yellow, reflective […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Charities
chautauquatoday.com

Voters pass budgets in most Chautauqua County School Districts

Voters approved school budgets in nearly every school district in Chautauqua County according to unofficial results released Tuesday night. Dunkirk City School District voters passed a new spending plan 450-106. In board elections, Stephen Helwig and Marcus Buchanan were elected to 3-year terms, while Lucas Catalano will serve a one-year term. In the Jamestown Public Schools District, voters approved a new budget 359-53, along with three other propositions. Patrick Slagle and Joseph Pawelski won school board seats. Fredonia Central voters approved the budget 321-90, and Steven Johnston and Sheila Starkey Hahn were elected to two board seats.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy