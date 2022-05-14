Chautauqua Safety Village Gets Donations of Bike Helmets and Electric Car

Firefighters from several departments were called out to a house fire Wednesday morning in the village of Brocton. The fire at 25 East Main Street was first reported shortly after 10:00 AM. Chautauqua County Emergency Dispatch crews say firefighters from Brocton received assistance from Portland, Westfield, Stockton, Fredonia, East Dunkirk and County Emergency Services. After a detailed investigation, the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined that the blaze was accidental in nature due to a malfunction/failure of electrical components with a mini refrigerator unit. There were no injuries reported, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the burning house. The Red Cross is assisting the residents affected by the fire.

BROCTON, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO