Police in North Macedonia to deport 44 migrants to Greece

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Police in North Macedonia said Saturday they have detained a group of 44 Pakistani migrants and will return them to neighboring Greece from where they are believed to have entered.

Police spokeswoman Suzana Pranik said the migrants were discovered late Friday in a southern region near the Greek border. They were sent to a shelter pending deportation.

Police say the migration route to central and northern Europe through North Macedonia has been all but abandoned in the past few months, as migrants have been using alternative ways, mainly through Albania, to reach wealthier Western countries.

#North Macedonia#Deportation#Police#Albania#Pakistani#Greek#Ap
