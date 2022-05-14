ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police in North Macedonia to deport 44 migrants to Greece

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia said Saturday they have detained a group of 44 Pakistani migrants and will return them to neighboring Greece from where they are believed to have entered.

Police spokeswoman Suzana Pranik said the migrants were discovered late Friday in a southern region near the Greek border. They were sent to a shelter pending deportation.

Police say the migration route to central and northern Europe through North Macedonia has been all but abandoned in the past few months, as migrants have been using alternative ways, mainly through Albania, to reach wealthier Western countries.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Macedonia#Deportation#Police#Albania#Skopje#Ap#Pakistani#Greek
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
Reuters

More Ukraine fighters surrendering in Mariupol, Russia says

KYIV/MARIUPOL, Ukraine, May 19 (Reuters) - Moscow said nearly 700 more Ukrainian fighters had surrendered in Russian-held Mariupol as it shored up a key gain in the south, while the United States became the latest Western country to reopen its embassy in Kyiv. Ukraine has ordered its garrison in Mariupol...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 6:15 a.m. GMT

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in the world. BEIJING (AP) — Nearly one in 25 people in a county in the Uyghur heartland of China has been sentenced to prison on terrorism-related charges, in what is the highest known imprisonment rate in the world, an Associated Press review of leaked data shows. A list obtained and partially verified by the AP cites the names of more than 10,000 Uyghurs sent to prison in just Konasheher county alone, one of dozens in southern Xinjiang. In recent years, China has waged a brutal crackdown on the Uyghurs, a largely Muslim minority, which it has described as a war on terror.
INDIA
The Associated Press

UN chief `hopeful’ of Ukraine grain deal to help food crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — With global hunger levels at a new high, the United Nations chief said Wednesday he is in “intense contacts” with Russia and other key countries hoping for an agreement to allow the export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports and ensure Russian food and fertilizer have unrestricted access to global markets.
WORLD
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 5:40 a.m. EDT

Buffalo shooter’s prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman accused of committing a racist massacre at a Buffalo supermarket made threating comments that brought police to his high school last spring, but he was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital, officials said. The revelation raised questions about whether his encounter with police and the mental health system was yet another missed opportunity to put a potential mass shooter under closer law enforcement scrutiny, get him help, or make sure he didn’t have access to deadly firearms. Authorities said Sunday that they were investigating the attack on predominantly Black shoppers and workers at the Tops Friendly Market as a potential federal hate crime or act of domestic terrorism.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

German ex-leader Schroeder loses privileges over Russia ties

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s three governing parties plan to strip former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder of his office and staff after he maintained and defended his long-standing ties with Russia despite the war in Ukraine. Schroeder’s own Social Democratic Party said Wednesday that lawmakers on the parliamentary budget committee...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

900K+
Followers
439K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy