Bibb County, GA

Georgia school district OKs next superintendent

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A central Georgia school district has found its next leader.

The Bibb County Board of Education voted 6-2 on Tuesday to name Dan Anthony Sims as the district’s new superintendent. He is scheduled to begin in his new post July 1, The Telegraph reported.

The vote for Sims ended a nearly seven-month search to find a replacement for Curtis Jones, who plans to retire June 30 after seven years with the district.

Sims, of East Point, was one of 33 candidates to apply for the job. Sims has been an educator for 27 years; serving the last six as an associate superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools.

A contract, salary and benefits were not discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting. However, district spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said the tentative plan is to have Sims sign a contract at a regular board meeting later this month.

Sims said his family will remain in Atlanta while his daughter finishes her senior year.

“She would divorce me if she had to leave her school,” Sims said.

Though Sims doesn’t officially start until July 1, he said he plans to start engaging with locals next month. A meet-and-greet with the public is set for late June.

In a brief speech after the board voted, Sims said he would focus on continuity and thanked Jones for being “an incredible partner in transition.”

“This has been an amazing journey that I started months ago. I knew that I needed to gain as much knowledge and as much internal understanding of Macon, this community and this district if I intended to apply for this incredible position and important position. ... What I can guarantee you is I come to you as a prepared professional, an individual who has done his homework and heartwork.”

Board member James Freeman said Sims “has a real vision to continue the hard work that was already done by Dr. Jones and the district to continue the progress that was made and I think he’s excited to be in Bibb County. That’s what will make him a great superintendent leading us forward.”

