A 32-year-old Leesburg woman was charged with DUI after a two-car crash Sunday night near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and Sleepy Hollow Road. The Leesburg police officer who responded to the scene observed two vehicles with minor damage. Since there were no injuries and it was raining heavily, both drivers agreed to relocate to the nearby RaceTrac. While on the way to the gas station, one of the vehicles was unable to stay in its lane and collided with a Department of Transportation sign in the median, according to the police report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO