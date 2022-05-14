Sunset Station celebrating 25 years

Las Vegas’s Palms Casino, Resort & Spa opened in 2001 with lots of fanfare and publicity. It was originally owned by the Maloof family, and was primarily overseen by George Maloof. The Palms opened on November 15, 2001, with Station Casinos and The Greenspun Corporation as minority owners. It included a casino, restaurants, nightclubs, and a 42-story hotel. It has made several television appearances, and was the main setting for the 2002 reality television show The Real World: Las Vegas. Expanding on the theme that celebrated celebrity-hood, a second tower was built and opened in 2005 that included a Playboy Club and a recording studio. In 2007, the casino opened the Pearl Concert Theater and 2008 saw the opening of the Palms Place, a high-rise condo hotel.

