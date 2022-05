BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Since changing to an alternate week schedule for recycling pickup earlier this year, crews with the Baltimore Department of Public Works are now able to complete 100% of their routes, bringing more predictability to collections, the agency said Monday. “I want to thank Baltimore City residents for their continued patience as the Department continues to assess our Solid Waste operations,” said DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell. “The temporary change to bi-weekly recycling collections has helped the Department manage recycling collections for the short-term and to better support solid waste services impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.” In January, the department...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO