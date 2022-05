Culver’s is putting its first-ever food truck out on the road, heading out well-beyond Sauk City, Wisconsin, where it was founded. The truck will be trekking through 17 cities to bring its beloved Cheese Curds and custard to the hungry masses. Culver’s is taking its first-ever food truck, a 22-footer, on what it calls the “From Wisconsin With Love” tour. At each stop Culver's will be slinging free Cheese Curds and custard out the window.

SAUK CITY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO