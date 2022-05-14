Train collides with semi-truck closing certain crossings in Claremore

According to the Claremore Police Department, all crossings south of Will Rogers were currently closed Saturday afternoon due to an accident involving a train and a semi-truck.

Officers are asking people to avoid those areas as the roads will be closed for a while.

According to the Claremore Police Department, all crossings are back open. There is a cleanup crew still out cleaning up the remaining materials so please use caution.

