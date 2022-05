HAMILTON — Mac Meara was on a wild roller-coaster rider of emotions in the seventh inning. Meara scored the winning run when he forced a balk by attempting to steal home and then closed the game on the mound after he entered in relief with one out and runners on first and second as the fourth-seeded Hamilton West baseball team upset top-seeded Notre Dame, 5-4, in a Mercer County Tournament semifinal game packed with drama on Tuesday night at Bob DeMeo Field inside Veterans Park.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO