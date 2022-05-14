ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

Tygarts Valley forces deciding game against Notre Dame

By Charles Casey CORRESPONDENT
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Matthew Pratt pitched excellent in relief to allow Tygarts Valley to gain a 4-3 win over Notre Dame in Class A Region II, Section 1 Saturday afternoon at Frank Loria Memorial Field. The win by the Bulldogs (21-10) forces a deciding sectional...

WVNews

Scott Furey approved as new KHS (West Virginia) boys’ basketball coach

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - While in Charleston Tuesday with Keyser High School’s state track qualifiers, Keyser boys’ track coach Scott Furey got some welcomed news. Just voted on by the Mineral County Board of Education, Furey has been officially approved and named the new Keyser boys’ basketball coach.
WVNews

Liberty's Hannah Davis signs with Salem University

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty’s Hannah Davis won’t have to go far for the next chapter of her tennis career. On Wednesday at Liberty High School, Davis, surrounded by her family, coaches and teammates, signed her national letter of intent to play tennis for Division II Salem University.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's Hannigan to cheer for Glenville State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport senior Ryan Hannigan’s plans for her time at Glenville State changed thanks to a chance encounter. “I went for registration at Glenville and a girl told me about tryouts. She was a cheerleader. So she told me what day they were and I said, ‘Okay, I’ll be there.’ I showed up and I tried out,” Hannigan said. “I made it. I was surprised!
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lybarger Earns 1st team All-State Honors at State Tennis Tournament.

Members of the Lewis County High School Tennis team traveled to Charleston last Thursday to compete in the WV State Tennis Tournament. The four members of the team that competed were Emily Lybarger, Kennedy Willison, Trenton Bush, and Zach Stalnaker. Emily Lybarger qualified at #1 girls’ singles and was the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Graduation ceremonies set for North Central West Virginia schools

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Graduation season is here for the area's high schools, many of which are finally returning to celebrations typical to before the COVID-19 pandemic. In Harrison County, spectators will not be required to wear masks or social distance, although those in attendance are free to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

