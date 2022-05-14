Tygarts Valley forces deciding game against Notre Dame

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WV News) - The two are no strangers to each other. Keyser met Oak Glen last year in the best of three regional series, and ended up falling to the Golden Bears two games to one. Looking for a different outcome this year, Keyser traveled to New Cumberland on Tuesday, but unfortunately, got off to a less than desired start. Oak Glen took game one from the Lady Tornado 6-3. When referencing getting off to a less than desired start, we’re referencing, quite specifically, the actual start of the game, the first inning to be exact. With ace pitcher Maddie McKay on the mound, Keyser failed to produce much offense in their first at bat. With a walk, a pop up, and two strikeouts, the Tornado put up a goose egg in the top of the first inning.

