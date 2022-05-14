ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Southampton, Surry, Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dorchester, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Dorchester; Wicomico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Breezy Point, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Taylors Island around 530 PM EDT. Cambridge and University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies around 540 PM EDT. Secretary around 550 PM EDT. Vienna around 600 PM EDT. Sharptown around 605 PM EDT. Hebron around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Galestown, Green Hill, Catchpenny, Wetipquin, Madison, Brookview, Trinity, Eldorado, Andrews and Royal Oak. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The central City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The central City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deep Creek, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Deep Creek and Chesapeake around 220 PM EDT. Great Bridge around 230 PM EDT. Fentress around 235 PM EDT. Princess Anne around 250 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 300 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rudee Heights, Portlock, Mount Pleasant, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Herberts Corner, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner, Pungo and Greenbrier. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

