ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taney County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Taney by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 02:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Ottawa; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner Strong thunderstorm outflow winds will impact portions of northwestern Benton, southern Rogers, Delaware, southeastern Ottawa, Creek, Mayes, Wagoner, northern Cherokee, Okmulgee, northwestern Muskogee, Tulsa and Okfuskee Counties through 315 AM CDT At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from 3 miles east of Wyandotte to 5 miles southeast of Avery. Movement was southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Bentonville... Sand Springs Claremore... Siloam Springs Okmulgee... Wagoner Bristow... Okemah Jay... Pryor Owasso... Bella Vista Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Okfuskee Glenpool... Coweta This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 227. Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 273. Interstate 49 between mile markers 87 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Cole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Cole; Crawford; Dade; Dallas; Dent; Douglas; Franklin; Gasconade; Greene; Hickory; Howell; Iron; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Moniteau; Morgan; Newton; Oregon; Osage; Ozark; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; Reynolds; Shannon; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Texas; Vernon; Washington; Webster; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 217 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARRY BARTON BENTON CAMDEN CEDAR CHRISTIAN COLE CRAWFORD DADE DALLAS DENT DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GASCONADE GREENE HICKORY HOWELL IRON JASPER LACLEDE LAWRENCE MARIES MCDONALD MILLER MONITEAU MORGAN NEWTON OREGON OSAGE OZARK PHELPS POLK PULASKI REYNOLDS SHANNON ST. CLAIR STONE TANEY TEXAS VERNON WASHINGTON WEBSTER WRIGHT
BARRY COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Power Outages In Springfield From Storms

(KTTS News) — Springfield City Utilities says crews are working to restore scattered power outages after storms blew through this morning. The area has been without power after storms moved through early today. CU says trees are down and damaged equipment is in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
County
Taney County, MO
City
Rockaway Beach, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, MO
City
Forsyth, MO
933kwto.com

Severe Storms South and East of Springfield Saturday Afternoon, with a Greater Severe Weather Threat Sunday

7:30 p.m. UPDATE: All Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired. 6:45 p.m. UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Laclede County until 7:30 p.m. The storm is moving southwest at 10 p.m. and may produce 60 mile per hour winds and quarter size hail as it passes through Competition, Twin Bridges and Falcon.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Severe weather returns Sunday morning

After a storm afternoon and evening for some, the storms and showers are dissipating. The largest hail report was near Hollister at ping pong size. Tonight will remain calm for the rest of the evening, but tomorrow is a different story. Storms push into the Ozarks Sunday morning. The Ozarks...
HOLLISTER, MO
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Trail of Tears in Waynesville, Missouri

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The land that Pulaski County and Waynesville inhabits has a history that goes back long before the city and county were established. Leaders are making efforts to recognize and honor those who traveled along the Trail of Tears. OzarksFirst spoke with former Waynesville Mayor, teacher, and author Luge Hardman about this aspect […]
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash near Cape Fair, Mo.

CAPE FAIR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash in Stone County. Pamela Humiston, 61, of Cape Fair, died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash Monday afternoon on Missouri 76, five miles east of Cape Fair. Investigators say Humiston’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a second vehicle. Humiston died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.
CAPE FAIR, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust
KYTV

Fire damages home in Springfield, Mo., displacing 7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that left seven adults without a home. Authorities said one person is in critical condition and another is in stable condition. Springfield Fire Department officials said they had to get one person out of the home after search and rescue operations.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Additional Information on Missing Ozark County Family

Ozark County, MO. – Authorities continue to search for information regarding the missing family, which included Justin Ruggles, age 32, Jennifer Ruggles, age 30, and Barakah Ruggles, 5 months. Additional information collected by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office seems to indicate that the family is or was possibly traveling...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ozarkradionews.com

Willow Springs Man Seriously Injured

Willow Springs, MO. – A Willow Springs man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. James Williamson, 74 of Willow Springs, was driving on County Road 5570 on a 2018 Honda CRF 250, when at roughly 1:40PM, he crashed. The crash occurred when Williamson approached a bridge that had water covering it, drove over it, and lost control.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Mountain View Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in National Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Mountain View, Mo., man has pleaded guilty in federal court to murdering his estranged wife during an argument when they met in a national park. Dylan J. Hanger, 30, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on May 10, 2022, to one count of murder in the second degree.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

A patrol night with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office

A night with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office showed a department with deputies who are dedicated to their community; who strive to keep the community safe; and who also know the importance of keeping a spare uniform in the office. I was given the opportunity to ride along with...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Woman seriously injured in 2-vehicle Ozark County accident

A Saturday morning two-vehicle accident in Ozark County resulted in serious injuries to one of the drivers. Twenty-five-year-old Catalina Crawford of Caulfield was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Crawford was nearly four miles west of Caulfield on U.S. Highway...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Two Vehicle Crash Ends with Serious Injuries to Caulfield Woman

Caulfield, MO. – On Highway 160, four miles west of Caulfield, a two vehicle accident occurred on Saturday, May the 14th. The accident occurred as a 23005 Chevy Silverado, driven by Colt Perry, 24 of Caulfield, was driving Southbound on Highway H, and attempted to make a turn on 160. Perry failed to stop at the intersection and collided into a 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by Catalina Crawford, 25 of Caulfield, who was traveling southbound along 160.
CAULFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Serious Injuries as a Result of Intoxicated One-Vehicle Crash

Mansfield, MO. – At roughly 1 PM, on Friday, May 13th of 2022, a crash occurred on Old Highway 5, 1 mile south of Mansfield. The driver, Joshua Cornelius, 34 of Mansfield, was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer Northbound when he crashed. According to reports, the crash occurred when...
MANSFIELD, MO
KYTV

Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.

NEAR THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - A child suffered minor injuries in a shooting incident near Thayer restaurant. Officers responded around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Stateline Restaurant south of Thayer. Investigators say emergency crews took the injured girl, 3, to a West Plains hospital. Officers say they are investigating what...
THAYER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy