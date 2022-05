The annual summertime celebration in Justin that dates back about 30 years will be back next month after a five-year hiatus. The first Justin Fun Day in the early 1990s was hosted by the Justin Chamber of Commerce, and over the years the event was taken over by Justin Discount Boots Store and then the city of Justin. The last one was held in 2016, but the city is giving it a big comeback with a bunch of new attractions in addition to the traditional Justin Fun Day rides, attractions and contests.

JUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO