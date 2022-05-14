Ranking Arizona: Top 10 real estate companies for 2022

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), announced the 2022 Small Business Persons of the Year winners from each of the nation’s 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Tracey Latham, founder and CEO of Latham Industries in Phoenix was named the SBA Arizona Small Business Person of the Year. Latham will be formally recognized on May 5 during the National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit’s Awards Ceremony. This year’s NSBW theme, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” highlights the resilience, ingenuity, and creativity of these award winners who, like millions of small businesses, have navigated challenges from the pandemic and contributed to our nation’s economic comeback.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO