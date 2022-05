Sometimes life throws a screwball at you, and sometimes Emily Rosas is the one on the rubber. The All-Orange Empire Conference first-team pitcher is in her third and final season for the Dons. The Villa Park graduate has been handing out free smoke in 39 starting appearances with a 0.99 ERA. Rosas also collected an outstanding 279 strikeouts leading the Dons to the OEC championship.

