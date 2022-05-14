A plane hit the Haulover bridge. Where does the span take you and what’s under it?

A small plane crash-landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Saturday, hitting a vehicle and catching fire. Several people were injured.

Here are some things to know about the bridge and the inlet:

▪ The fixed-span bridge carries cars and pedestrians across the inlet and connects Bal Harbour Village to the south and Hauover Park and Sunny Isles Beach to the north.

▪ The inlet connects Biscayne Bay to the west to the Atlantic Ocean to the east.

▪ On the crest of the bridge, you can often see kites flying high over Haulover Park just to the northwest.

▪ The inlet was carved out in 1925 and the first incarnation of the bridge was built. The area is popular with boaters and anglers.

▪ The inlet under the bridge is the northernmost one in Miami-Dade. Government Cut is to the south, through which cruise ships traverse from PortMiami past South Beach and into the ocean. The Port Everglades inlet is to the north in Broward County.