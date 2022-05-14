ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Deadly wreck on Governors Drive

By Nicole Zedeck
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne male is dead after a wreck on Governors Drive Saturday morning. According to Don Webster...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
themadisonrecord.com

Madison man dies in wreck on I-65

A Madison man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Limestone County, according to state troopers. Troopers said Clifford E. Lewis, 64, was killed when the 1997 Ford F150 he was driving left the road and overturned at about 1:38 a.m. on Interstate 65 about 8 miles south of Athens. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Deadly crashes on the rise in Limestone County

There have been five deadly crashes in Limestone County so far in May, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. "Right now, this month alone, it's above way above average," West said. West has been Limestone County's Coroner since 1982. He says typically the county averages one to two deadly...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Multiple units respond to Huntsville structure fire Tuesday

A Huntsville home was left with heavy damage after a Tuesday fire, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue District Chief Matt Hill. Flames were coming out of a second-story bedroom window when firefighters arrived. Hill said the fire was quickly put out, but the home was heavily damaged inside and outside.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Coroner: Medical emergency caused deadly wreck in Albertville

The Marshall County Coroner said an "apparent medical emergency" caused a wreck that killed the driver of an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Asbury Road in Albertville. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the driver cannot be...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Cars
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville wreck leaves man injured

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – According to the Hanceville Police Department, around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a motorcycle passed a sitting patrol vehicle at excess speeds of 120 MPH. HPD Assistant Police Chief Adam Hadder said the officer was stationed on Hwy 91 at the time. By the time he pulled out from his position and turned on his lights, he had already lost sight of the motorcycle.  “Just a couple minutes later, our officer came upon motorcycle parts in the road and found that the motorcyclist had wrecked,” Hadder said. “EMS and paramedics responded and the driver was life-flighted out.”  The driver of the motorcycle is a Decatur man but otherwise has not been identified. His injuries were labeled critical, but there is currently no update on his state.  Alabama State Troopers were brought on-scene to work the wreck.  Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HANCEVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Webster
WAFF

Man severely burned in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Paramedics responded to a man severely burned at a home on Rustic Trail in Huntsville. Neighbors tell WAFF 48 that the burn victim, who is in his 50s, was poured gasoline on trash as it was burning. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the man caught on fire, burning half of his body.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Boaz man identified as victim in Governors Drive crash

Huntsville police identified a Boaz man as the victim of an 18-wheeler crash on Governor's Drive. Saturday's single vehicle accident killed 74-year-old Larry Bruce Ballenger. Huntsville police said it is believed that Ballenger lost control of the truck and veered off the shoulder before striking the rock landslide.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Hemsi
WAFF

Crews respond to large house fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple units are responding to a house fire in Huntsville Tuesday evening. According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the fire is at a home 300 block of Kenneth Blvd. WAFF 48 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more details. Don Webster with HEMSI...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

5 teenagers injured in ATV crash

Five teenagers were injured Monday evening when an ATV overturned. Don Webster with HEMSI told WAAY 31 the call came in at 7:49 p.m. about the accident on St. Clair Road in New Market. Details on how the accident happened are not known. Webster said one teen was taken to...
NEW MARKET, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WAFF

Toney Volunteer Fire Dept. on the scene of overturned tractor-trailer

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toney Volunteer Fire Department announced on Twitter that it is on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman Don Webster, HEMSI transported the driver of the truck to the Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred in the...
TONEY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy