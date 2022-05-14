ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears ‘Devastated’ After ‘Loss’ Of 1st Baby With Sam Asghari: ‘Deepest Sadness’

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOC0M_0feKuwMG00
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, announced they have suffered a pregnancy loss. The pop star took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14 to reveal the heartbreaking news. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

She concluded the message by saying, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Britney announced she was pregnant via Instagram on April 11. Underneath a stock photo of flowers lying next to a cup of coffee, the “Toxic” singer explained that she discovered she was expecting after gaining weight during and after a trip to Miami with Sam. While Sam, “her husband,” as she called him, told her she just had a “food baby,” she decided to take a test and got a positive result. A few days later, she shared the below video of herself playing on the shore with her “small fetus.”

She then went on to discuss “absolutely horrible” perinatal depression, which she recalled was a taboo topic when she was pregnant with her boys, Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17, who she shares with her ex, Kevin Federline, 44. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret,” she vented. “This time I will be doing yoga … every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40H1Ja_0feKuwMG00
Britney Spears mentioned wanting to have a baby a few times before her pregnancy news (Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Sam shared his own note of excitement on Instagram the same day Britney announced the news. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote.

The exciting news came less than a year after the “Womanizer” songstress testified against her family in court in what would become a successful attempt at ending her 13-year-long conservatorship, which was controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, 70. In addition to being mentally abused, Britney said she was not allowed to get married or have a child under the conservatorship. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she claimed. Her conservatorship ended on Nov. 12, 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Britney & Sam’s Prenup Is Taking ‘Longer Than Usual’—Her Fiancé Refuses to Be Left ‘Penniless’

Click here to read the full article. Get to work. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s prenup is in hot water right now. The engaged duo is having quite a time dealing with their assets before their big wedding.  According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, “The talks have been taking longer than usual. Sam wants substantial increases for every five years they are married, should it end.” The source confirmed that Sam wants to make sure everything is okay, so that he “doesn’t end up penniless if they separate.” However, Britney seems to be preoccupied with planning her big...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Jesus
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Britney Spears
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
Live 95.9

Terribly Tragic News For Britney Spears And Her Fiance

Just in case you haven't heard the news yet, Berkshire County, Britney Spears, along with her fiance Sam Asghari, announced sometime over the weekend they suffered a terrible tragedy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Britney and Sam announced in a joint statement on Saturday that she suffered a miscarriage. But,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Britney Spears’ ‘husband’ Sam Asghari posts statement about miscarriage: ‘It’s hard but we are not alone’

Sam Asghari has shared a statement after Britney Spears revealed she had a miscarriage last week.Spears had announced she was pregnant in April but, on Saturday (14 May), she told her followers she had miscarried, writing: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”The singer added: “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.”Asghari – who is rumoured to have recently married Spears –...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy