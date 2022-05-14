Missing pieces practice for Penguins ahead of Game 7

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and all-star goalie Tristan Jarry both participated in practice Saturday afternoon ahead of Game 7 on Sunday.

Jarry hasn’t played in the postseason with a lower-body injury but could return Sunday night.

Crosby missed Game 6 and reports say he is dealing with a concussion which was suffered in that game.

He has two goals and seven assists in the series.

Forward Rickard Rakell also returned to practice on Saturday. He hasn’t played since Game 1 of the series.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan has not said if any of the three will play, but did say that all players will make the trip to New York.

The series is all tied at 3 games a piece, with the decisive Game 7 scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m.

