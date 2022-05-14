Bombardiere

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The Fairmont State softball team entered the elimination contest last week against Mercyhurst University with something to prove as the Fighting Falcons knocked off the fourth-seeded Lakers 8-3 and advanced to play Mountain East Conference foe West Virginia Wesleyan in the second elimination game of the day. The Bobcats won 3-1 as Fairmont State finished the season with an overall record of 22-27. On the 2022 season, the Maroon and White won its first-ever MEC Conference title after going 4-0 and downing WVWC two times en route to the crown.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO