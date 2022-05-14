ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Creek, WV

Bombardiere

By Staff photo by Michael Minnich
WVNews
 4 days ago

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Matthew...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Herbert Hoover completes sweep of Philip Barbour at home, 9-0

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Herbert Hoover Huskies picked up where they left off on Monday, again clubbing 11 hits in finishing off a sweep of their Class AA Region II championship series with the Philip Barbour Colts, 9-0, in six innings on Tuesday evening. Herbert Hoover, the...
CLENDENIN, WV
WVNews

Lincoln's Dodd signs to play tennis for Salem

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln tennis player Daniel Dodd is set to continue with his sport at the next level — and he won’t even have to leave Harrison County to do it. Dodd signed his letter of intent to play for Salem University after completing...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Doddridge County rallies, but falls to Petersburg

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — No, Petersburg pitcher Samantha Colaw didn’t toss another perfect game. She also didn’t throw a no-hitter. But similarities to Monday’s game worked in Colaw and the Vikings’ favor once again on Tuesday. In the Vikings’ 15-6 win at Doddridge...
Mill Creek, WV
Sports
City
Mill Creek, WV
WVNews

Keyser, Fairmont Senior to square off in West Virginia baseball regionals

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Keyser was able to secure their seat at the table in the regional baseball playoffs with a dramatic 7-6 victory over rival Frankfort. It was the third straight win for the Golden Tornado with their backs against the wall, facing do or die situations. Fairmont...
WVNews

Fairmont Senior captures section title over Weir

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After entering the Class AA Region I, Section 1 tournament as the No. 2 seed, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears put together an undefeated run in the tournament, capping things off with a 7-2 win at home Tuesday over Weir, securing the sectional championship in the process.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Scott Furey approved as new KHS (West Virginia) boys’ basketball coach

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - While in Charleston Tuesday with Keyser High School’s state track qualifiers, Keyser boys’ track coach Scott Furey got some welcomed news. Just voted on by the Mineral County Board of Education, Furey has been officially approved and named the new Keyser boys’ basketball coach.
WVNews

Sports Briefs

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The Fairmont State softball team entered the elimination contest last week against Mercyhurst University with something to prove as the Fighting Falcons knocked off the fourth-seeded Lakers 8-3 and advanced to play Mountain East Conference foe West Virginia Wesleyan in the second elimination game of the day. The Bobcats won 3-1 as Fairmont State finished the season with an overall record of 22-27. On the 2022 season, the Maroon and White won its first-ever MEC Conference title after going 4-0 and downing WVWC two times en route to the crown.
FAIRMONT, WV
#Notre Dame Nutter#Wv News
WVNews

8U and 11U softball wrap up, other LBSA seasons in full swing

Players with the Lewis Baseball-Softball Association have had a busy week with 8u and 11u wrapping up their seasons in the NCWV tournaments, travel ball action for the Warhawks, and local play at Butchersville. May 12: In Mustang action, Turner’s Inc. and Stonewall Veterinarians battled it out until the game...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Season ends in Sectional semi-final for Minutemen

The Minutemen baseball team saw their season come to an end on Saturday with a loss to Braxton County in the Class AA Region II Section 2 semifinals. Lewis County went to 1-2 in the tournament with a win over Braxton followed by a pair of losses that were closer than the score lines might suggest.
SUTTON, WV
WVNews

Stevenson brings experience, leadership to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In four seasons playing college basketball, Erik Stevenson has had plenty of individual success, scoring a total of 1,187 points. The one thing he hasn’t experienced, though, is the NCAA Tournament. He hopes that changes this coming year at West Virginia, which has advanced to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Marsha Renee Cooper

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Marsha Renee Cooper, 49, of Salem, departed this life on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born at Clarksburg on October 11, 1972, a daughter of Carolyn Davis Cooper, of Salem, and the late Gary L. Cooper. Surviving are two sisters, Sandra Kimball and...
WVNews

Harvey H. Hatfield

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harvey H. Hatfield, 85, of St. Marys, WV, passed away May 16, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on January 9, 1937 in Harrisville, WV, the son of the late Clyde O. and Vonda Gaston Hatfield. Harvey graduated from Weston...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Mountain Music Festival to include Bridgeport (West Virginia) folk artist

A three-day music festival in New River Gorge National Park this June will include a band from Bridgeport. Annie Neeley Band is set to perform at 10 a.m. June 3 on the Strange Stage (in the campground) as part of Mountain Music Festival at ACE Adventure Resort in Glen Jean. The band has looked forward to the performance since November.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Wednesday

Regular board meeting, Greater Harrison County PSD, 4 p.m., West Milford Community Building, North Liberty Street, West Milford. Al-Anon Family Group meeting, 7:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 123 S. Sixth St., Clarksburg. Use Traders Avenue entrance (red door). Free workout class, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, with local fitness...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Our hallowed hive on the hill

The adapted and endearing adage “Once a Bee, always a Bee” has surely been evident in our family history. My wife and I, as well as our children and most of our grandchildren, have been blessed to share the lasting heritage and privilege of graduating from East Fairmont High School.
WVNews

Lybarger Earns 1st team All-State Honors at State Tennis Tournament.

Members of the Lewis County High School Tennis team traveled to Charleston last Thursday to compete in the WV State Tennis Tournament. The four members of the team that competed were Emily Lybarger, Kennedy Willison, Trenton Bush, and Zach Stalnaker. Emily Lybarger qualified at #1 girls’ singles and was the...
CHARLESTON, WV

