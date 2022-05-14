Bombardiere

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Herbert Hoover Huskies picked up where they left off on Monday, again clubbing 11 hits in finishing off a sweep of their Class AA Region II championship series with the Philip Barbour Colts, 9-0, in six innings on Tuesday evening. Herbert Hoover, the...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln tennis player Daniel Dodd is set to continue with his sport at the next level — and he won’t even have to leave Harrison County to do it. Dodd signed his letter of intent to play for Salem University after completing...
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — No, Petersburg pitcher Samantha Colaw didn’t toss another perfect game. She also didn’t throw a no-hitter. But similarities to Monday’s game worked in Colaw and the Vikings’ favor once again on Tuesday. In the Vikings’ 15-6 win at Doddridge...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Keyser was able to secure their seat at the table in the regional baseball playoffs with a dramatic 7-6 victory over rival Frankfort. It was the third straight win for the Golden Tornado with their backs against the wall, facing do or die situations. Fairmont...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After entering the Class AA Region I, Section 1 tournament as the No. 2 seed, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears put together an undefeated run in the tournament, capping things off with a 7-2 win at home Tuesday over Weir, securing the sectional championship in the process.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - While in Charleston Tuesday with Keyser High School’s state track qualifiers, Keyser boys’ track coach Scott Furey got some welcomed news. Just voted on by the Mineral County Board of Education, Furey has been officially approved and named the new Keyser boys’ basketball coach.
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The Fairmont State softball team entered the elimination contest last week against Mercyhurst University with something to prove as the Fighting Falcons knocked off the fourth-seeded Lakers 8-3 and advanced to play Mountain East Conference foe West Virginia Wesleyan in the second elimination game of the day. The Bobcats won 3-1 as Fairmont State finished the season with an overall record of 22-27. On the 2022 season, the Maroon and White won its first-ever MEC Conference title after going 4-0 and downing WVWC two times en route to the crown.
Lewis County High Schools Track teams had a solid showing in the Class AA Regional II Championships held last week at the school. Lewis County had five regional titles secured by three athletes and will send a total of 10 athletes to the 2022 State Track Meet in Charleston on May 18 and 19.
Players with the Lewis Baseball-Softball Association have had a busy week with 8u and 11u wrapping up their seasons in the NCWV tournaments, travel ball action for the Warhawks, and local play at Butchersville. May 12: In Mustang action, Turner’s Inc. and Stonewall Veterinarians battled it out until the game...
The Minutemen baseball team saw their season come to an end on Saturday with a loss to Braxton County in the Class AA Region II Section 2 semifinals. Lewis County went to 1-2 in the tournament with a win over Braxton followed by a pair of losses that were closer than the score lines might suggest.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In four seasons playing college basketball, Erik Stevenson has had plenty of individual success, scoring a total of 1,187 points. The one thing he hasn’t experienced, though, is the NCAA Tournament. He hopes that changes this coming year at West Virginia, which has advanced to...
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Marsha Renee Cooper, 49, of Salem, departed this life on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born at Clarksburg on October 11, 1972, a daughter of Carolyn Davis Cooper, of Salem, and the late Gary L. Cooper. Surviving are two sisters, Sandra Kimball and...
A pair of Bridgeport Middle School students demonstrated their knowledge of West Virginia history earlier this semester and will be recognized as Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe. Eighth-graders Addison Veigel and James “Jay” Fazalare both plan to attend the statewide ceremony, to be held June 14 at the...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harvey H. Hatfield, 85, of St. Marys, WV, passed away May 16, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on January 9, 1937 in Harrisville, WV, the son of the late Clyde O. and Vonda Gaston Hatfield. Harvey graduated from Weston...
A three-day music festival in New River Gorge National Park this June will include a band from Bridgeport. Annie Neeley Band is set to perform at 10 a.m. June 3 on the Strange Stage (in the campground) as part of Mountain Music Festival at ACE Adventure Resort in Glen Jean. The band has looked forward to the performance since November.
Regular board meeting, Greater Harrison County PSD, 4 p.m., West Milford Community Building, North Liberty Street, West Milford. Al-Anon Family Group meeting, 7:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 123 S. Sixth St., Clarksburg. Use Traders Avenue entrance (red door). Free workout class, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, with local fitness...
Students from Harrison County Schools’ Academy of Aviation Technology finally got their opportunity to launch rockets. But, their first entry into The American Rocketry Challenge did not go well, members of the five-student team said. Bridgeport High School’s Tate Jordan was the lone senior on the team and brainstormed...
The adapted and endearing adage “Once a Bee, always a Bee” has surely been evident in our family history. My wife and I, as well as our children and most of our grandchildren, have been blessed to share the lasting heritage and privilege of graduating from East Fairmont High School.
Members of the Lewis County High School Tennis team traveled to Charleston last Thursday to compete in the WV State Tennis Tournament. The four members of the team that competed were Emily Lybarger, Kennedy Willison, Trenton Bush, and Zach Stalnaker. Emily Lybarger qualified at #1 girls’ singles and was the...
Comments / 0