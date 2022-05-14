ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta officer injured after rolling car pins him against patrol car

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Officer injured on James Jackson Pkwy. (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is recovering from injuries he received while investigating a car stopped in the middle of a busy road.

According to police, officers were called to reports of a white Toyota 4Runner sitting in the middle of the road in the 2100 block of James Jackson Pkwy. just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

The officer on scene said the car was still running and the person inside appeared to be asleep. The officer used his baton to break the rear passenger window and was able to turn the vehicle off.

Because the vehicle was not in park when the officer shut it off, it began to roll backward and pinned the officer between itself and his patrol car.

The officer injured his ankle and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. He is currently stable.

It is unclear if the driver of the SUV was cited for sitting in the road.

Police catch repeat offender, but victims wonder when he'll strike again A known burglar who has been targeting women in Atlanta houses for more than a year is behind bars again.

