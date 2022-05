A Western New York man has been charged with making a terrorist threat to two businesses and referencing the deadly Buffalo shooting that left 10 people dead. WIVB reports Joseph Chowaniec, 52, of Buffalo, allegedly called Bocce Pizza in Buffalo on Sunday and threatened to “shoot up Bocce’s like the Tops on Jefferson,” while complaining about a pizza made earlier in the week. The pizzeria closed early for the day after receiving the threat, made one day after police said Payton Gendron opened fire at a Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.

