Kendrick Lamar Unleashes Stunning New Video for ‘N95’

The end is very near. During Tuesday’s penultimate episode of NBC’s “This Is Us,” the Pearson family gathered to see Rebecca (Mandy Moore) one last time on her deathbed. During the hour, as the family each said their goodbyes, Rebecca, in her dreams, saw Randall’s biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones). He walked her through the train — hence the episode title — which included those in her life she loved the most as she could hear their goodbye messages. Even Dr. K (Gerald McRaney) was on board, making her a vesper martini. William guided her to the caboose of the train, which represented the end of her life, where she reunited with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in the afterlife.

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO