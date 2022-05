BUFFALO, N.Y. — Katherine Massey, a Buffalo native, spent her life fighting for her community and rebuilding the area surrounding Cherry Street, where she and members of her family lived. A mural was added to the neighborhood, and front yards are now decorated with giant trees because of her. In her spare time, she would go around and pick up trash and donate supplies to the local schools.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO