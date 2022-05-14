Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, North Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lake; St. Louis FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR A PROLONGED PERIOD OF FLOODING IN THE RAINY RIVER BASIN * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring. Namakan Lake has already surpassed the level reached in the 2014 flood and is continuing to rise. Lakes and rivers will continue to rise in the coming days and weeks. * WHERE...Rivers and lakes within the Rainy River Basin including Lake Vermilion, Crane Lake, Namakan Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Rainy Lake, and the Rainy River. * WHEN...Flooding is occurring now and is expected to continue for the next several days and weeks. * IMPACTS...Strong lake level rises are ongoing. Flooding continues on area lakes, rivers, creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Widespread impacts are occurring. Record levels may be reached on Namakan lake with continued wet weather. Rainy Lake will likely exceed the 2014 peak in the next 7 days. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 339 PM CDT, Emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. More rain will cause additional rises. - Flooding is ongoing across the warned area. Heavy rain over much of the Rainy Lake Basin on May 12th and 13th has resulted in additional strong rises on area water bodies. Levels on Namakan Lake are expected to rise 11 to 15 inches between May 18th and May 25th. Rainy Lake is expected to rise 11 to 13 inches between May 18th and May 28th. Continued rises are expected beyond the 7 day forecast window. - Areas affected include Rainer, Island View, Voyageurs National Park, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake and Lake Vermilion. - http://www.weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin

LAKE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO