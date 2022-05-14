ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, North Cass by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-15 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; North Cass; North Itasca;...

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carlton, Lake, Pine, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carlton; Lake; Pine; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pine County in east central Minnesota Southeastern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota Southwestern Lake County in northeastern Minnesota Northwestern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Whiteface Reservoir, to near Pike Lake Near Duluth, to near Barnum, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hermantown around 415 PM CDT. Superior and City of Rice Lake around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Holyoke, Highland Lake, French River, Thomas Lake Near Brimson, Stoney Point, Foxboro, Knife River, Castle Danger, Split Rock Lighthouse, Hawthorne, Solon Springs, Port Wing and Herbster. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Otter Tail, Grant, Wadena, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Otter Tail; Grant; Wadena; West Otter Tail; Wilkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wadena, southern Otter Tail, Grant, southeastern Wilkin, southern Richland and southeastern Sargent Counties through 430 PM CDT At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dalton, or 10 miles southeast of Fergus Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fergus Falls, Wadena, Elbow Lake, Parkers Prairie, Hankinson, Battle Lake and Henning. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 55 and 81. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bayfield, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pine County in east central Minnesota Southeastern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota Southwestern Lake County in northeastern Minnesota Northwestern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Whiteface Reservoir, to near Pike Lake Near Duluth, to near Barnum, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hermantown around 415 PM CDT. Superior and City of Rice Lake around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Holyoke, Highland Lake, French River, Thomas Lake Near Brimson, Stoney Point, Foxboro, Knife River, Castle Danger, Split Rock Lighthouse, Hawthorne, Solon Springs, Port Wing and Herbster. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lake; St. Louis FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR A PROLONGED PERIOD OF FLOODING IN THE RAINY RIVER BASIN * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring. Namakan Lake has already surpassed the level reached in the 2014 flood and is continuing to rise. Lakes and rivers will continue to rise in the coming days and weeks. * WHERE...Rivers and lakes within the Rainy River Basin including Lake Vermilion, Crane Lake, Namakan Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Rainy Lake, and the Rainy River. * WHEN...Flooding is occurring now and is expected to continue for the next several days and weeks. * IMPACTS...Strong lake level rises are ongoing. Flooding continues on area lakes, rivers, creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Widespread impacts are occurring. Record levels may be reached on Namakan lake with continued wet weather. Rainy Lake will likely exceed the 2014 peak in the next 7 days. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 339 PM CDT, Emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. More rain will cause additional rises. - Flooding is ongoing across the warned area. Heavy rain over much of the Rainy Lake Basin on May 12th and 13th has resulted in additional strong rises on area water bodies. Levels on Namakan Lake are expected to rise 11 to 15 inches between May 18th and May 25th. Rainy Lake is expected to rise 11 to 13 inches between May 18th and May 28th. Continued rises are expected beyond the 7 day forecast window. - Areas affected include Rainer, Island View, Voyageurs National Park, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake and Lake Vermilion. - http://www.weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin
LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Becker, Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Becker; Beltrami; Clearwater; Hubbard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR HUBBARD...SOUTHEASTERN BELTRAMI...NORTHEASTERN BECKER AND SOUTHEASTERN CLEARWATER COUNTIES At 355 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kabekona, or 14 miles south of Bemidji, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bemidji, Park Rapids, Bagley, Bad Medicine Lake, Akeley, Nevis and Lake George. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Becker; Beltrami; Clearwater; Hubbard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR HUBBARD...SOUTHEASTERN BELTRAMI...NORTHEASTERN BECKER AND SOUTHEASTERN CLEARWATER COUNTIES At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kabekona, or 14 miles south of Bemidji, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bemidji, Park Rapids, Bagley, Bad Medicine Lake, Akeley, Nevis and Lake George. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Koochiching FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR A PROLONGED PERIOD OF FLOODING IN THE RAINY RIVER BASIN * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring. Namakan Lake has already surpassed the level reached in the 2014 flood and is continuing to rise. Lakes and rivers will continue to rise in the coming days and weeks. * WHERE...Rivers and lakes within the Rainy River Basin including Lake Vermilion, Crane Lake, Namakan Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Rainy Lake, and the Rainy River. * WHEN...Flooding is occurring now and is expected to continue for the next several days and weeks. * IMPACTS...Strong lake level rises are ongoing. Flooding continues on area lakes, rivers, creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Widespread impacts are occurring. Record levels may be reached on Namakan lake with continued wet weather. Rainy Lake will likely exceed the 2014 peak in the next 7 days. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 339 PM CDT, Emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. More rain will cause additional rises. - Flooding is ongoing across the warned area. Heavy rain over much of the Rainy Lake Basin on May 12th and 13th has resulted in additional strong rises on area water bodies. Levels on Namakan Lake are expected to rise 11 to 15 inches between May 18th and May 25th. Rainy Lake is expected to rise 11 to 13 inches between May 18th and May 28th. Continued rises are expected beyond the 7 day forecast window. - Areas affected include Rainer, Island View, Voyageurs National Park, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake and Lake Vermilion. - http://www.weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. If on or near waterwats, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belle Chasse, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Marrero, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Woodmere, Terrytown, Meraux, Poydras, Estelle and Violet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Dutchess; Essex; Franklin; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; St. Lawrence; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DUTCHESS ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ST. LAWRENCE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 230 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

