‘My body, my rules.’ Fresno ‘Rally for Roe’ supports women’s right to abortion care

By Carmen Kohlruss
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Several hundred people turned out Saturday in north Fresno to show their support for continued access to abortion care.

The Rally for Roe event was in response to the recent leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion showing plans to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade case that has provided federal protections for nearly half a century to women seeking abortions.

“If you look around, there are people from all ages, all genders, all ethnicities, religions out here to fight for this,” said Samantha Snow, a spokesperson for Women’s March Fresno and the National Organization for Women in the central San Joaquin Valley, about the large crowd at Blackstone and Nees avenues in River Park.

Chants from those gathered included, “My body, my rules,” and included singing led by the Raging Grannies.

Many participants held signs that they waved at traffic. Some of them read: “Pro Choice Pro Love,” “Keep Your Rosaries Off My Ovaries,” “Rapists Have More Rights Than Me!” and “Men Of Quality Don’t Fear Equality!”

Hundreds line Blackstone Avenue at Nees in front of the River Park shopping center in Fresno during a rally in support of Roe v. Wade on Saturday, May 14, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Members of the Raging Grannies sing while joining protesters near the River Park shopping center in Fresno during a rally in support of Roe v. Wade on Saturday, May 14, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Protesters stand on all corners of Blackstone Avenue at Nees near the River Park shopping center in Fresno during a rally in support of Roe v. Wade on Saturday, May 14, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Others read “Protect Safe, Legal Abortion” and “We Won’t Go Back” beside the drawings of coat hangers, which have become symbols of the importance of Roe v. Wade. Before abortions were legalized, many women died or were severely injured from using the metal wires of coat hangers to terminate their unwanted pregnancies.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, was among those at Rally for Roe.

“To see the enthusiasm and the passion, I think it’s so important,” Costa said of the event. “The overwhelming majority of Americans believe that this ought to be a fundamental right for a woman to choose.”

Hundreds line Blackstone Avenue at Nees in front of the River Park shopping center in Fresno during a rally in support of Roe v. Wade on Saturday, May 14, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Protesters stand on the corner of Blackstone Avenue at Nees near the River Park shopping center in Fresno during a rally in support of Roe v. Wade on Saturday, May 14, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Other rallies in support of Roe v. Wade were held across the country on Saturday – described by the Women’s March Foundation as a national day of action for reproductive rights. About 50,000 people signed up for a “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally in Los Angeles .

The Public Policy Institute of California found that most Californians support Roe v. Wade , including about 73% of people living in the Central Valley.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion care decisions will be left to the states. California leaders have made it clear that the state will continue to affirm peoples’ right to terminate a pregnancy. Gov. Gavin Newsom included abortion care as part of a $300 billion spending plan that he released on Friday.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday fell short of passing a federal law that would have protected abortion access. President Joe Biden said Republicans “have chosen to stand in the way of Americans’ rights to make the most personal decisions about their own bodies, families and lives.”

California shakes off the worst of the Delta variant surge

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by half from the summer peak, as California continues to steadily, if slowly, shake off the worst of the Delta surge. California reached its summer peak in hospitalizations on the last day of August, when 8,353 people with confirmed COVID-19 were in the state’s hospitals. As of Monday, there were 4,467 people hospitalized — a number last seen in early August as the Delta surge picked up steam.
California getting new state park for 1st time in 13 years

California will acquire a sprawling former farm property in the San Joaquin Valley and create a new state park for the first time in 13 years. The park is planned for Dos Rios Ranch, where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet southwest of Modesto. The property will become California’s 280th state park and the […]
Tulare County chafes over revealing Sheriff's military equipment

As required by state law, Tulare County took steps Tuesday to approve a military equipment use policy for the sheriff’s office. Though the policy was introduced and will be passed on June 7, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors did not let it get through without taking a few swipes at it first.
