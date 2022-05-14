Britney Spears makes heartbreaking announcement she lost her 'miracle baby'... one month after revealing pregnancy: 'Our deepest sadness'

Britney Spears has made the heartbreaking announcement that she lost her baby.

The singer, who announced her pregnancy last month, broke the sad news to her Instagram followers on Saturday.

'It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,' she posted.

'This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.

'Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.'

