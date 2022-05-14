San Diego nets first conviction under new ghost guns ordinance

05.13.2022 | 11:50 PM | SAN DIEGO – San Diego Police responded to a call of a disturbance at an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Fourth Ave. Upon arrival, officers encountered a middle-aged male that was walking around the apartment complex with a sword in a sheath. Apparently there was some kind of disturbance between the male and his mother who did not let him return inside the apartment unit. Officers attempted to communicate with the male but the man refused to acknowledge the officers. The male walked throughout the complex holding the sword in his hand and at times walking from floor to floor of the 4th story complex and could be seen knocking and trying to enter from the closed window of the apartment unit. A male resident of the complex heard the commotion and took it on himself to disarm the male as officers had him at gunpoint. The resident managed to take the sword away and officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. San Diego Police is investigating the incident and what led to the disturbance. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO