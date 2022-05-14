ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego nets first conviction under new ghost guns ordinance

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego recently netted its first conviction under the city’s ordinance barring anyone from having ghost guns, the City Attorney’s Office said Friday. A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty last month to three misdemeanor charges linked to a December incident in which he tossed the gun as he ran from police, the...

