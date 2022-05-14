Lamasco’s robbery leaves theft suspect unidentified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are looking for more information on a theft suspect after Lamasco Bar and Grill was robbed early Saturday morning.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched shortly after midnight to a theft in progress at the bar. When they arrived, police say they learned that the suspect had allegedly grabbed the money box off the stage and took off running.Suspect pretends to be caretaker, offers drugs
A witness told police the suspect hopped in a newer model black Lexus sedan with a white woman and fled west on Franklin Street. According to the witness, an estimated $2,000 was stolen from the business. Officers report the suspect was a black man with dreads wearing black pants and a black shirt.
If you know anything about the suspect or this case, you can call EPD at (812) 435-6194 .
