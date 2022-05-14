ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamasco’s robbery leaves theft suspect unidentified

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are looking for more information on a theft suspect after Lamasco Bar and Grill was robbed early Saturday morning.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched shortly after midnight to a theft in progress at the bar. When they arrived, police say they learned that the suspect had allegedly grabbed the money box off the stage and took off running.

A witness told police the suspect hopped in a newer model black Lexus sedan with a white woman and fled west on Franklin Street. According to the witness, an estimated $2,000 was stolen from the business. Officers report the suspect was a black man with dreads wearing black pants and a black shirt.

If you know anything about the suspect or this case, you can call EPD at (812) 435-6194 .

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

