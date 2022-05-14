Extreme Science: How to Hulk out using air pressure

NASA and Lockheed Martin's X-59 is nearing its first flight. A new video from Lockheed Martin provides a new update on the X-59 aircraft it is developing in collaboration with NASA — and the development seems to be ticking along nicely. "Digital engineering" has been key to the development...
Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers.
Aldi fan account,
The exponential increase in saltwater crocodile populations in the Northern Territory in recent decades may be partly a result of them preying on feral pigs, new research suggests. Scientists who have analysed the diets of saltwater crocodiles in the Territory believe the reptiles have shifted from marine prey to predominantly...
CHILLING footage of a huge shark prowling the ocean floor has divided opinion as some argue it proves a prehistoric beast still exists. Megalodons - which grew to 60ft and had a 10ft-wide mouth with 276 teeth - died out some three million years ago. But footage of a giant...
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Liposuction typically is used to flatten your stomach or shape up your booty, but a new study argues that it could also help people suffering from arthritis of the fingers. Injections of body fat into aching, arthritic finger joints appear to produce significant...
TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Estrogen loss during menopause may worsen women's pain from a jaw disorder, a new study warns. Temporomandibular disorder (TMD) causes pain in the jaw joint and affects an estimated 4.8% of U.S. adults, or about 12 million people. Some estimates suggest that as...
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed a rather grim secret about the plane toilets - which will leave you scared to use them next time. Long flights require a number of bathroom breaks - and one cabin crew member said they know everything you are doing in there. The anonymous flight...
Sailing through the seas is full of adventures, but you miss 29 percent of the world when you’re on a yacht. A company from Switzerland called AirYacht gives you the chance to hook your ship to a massive helium-filled airship and take a pleasure cruise through the skies in a yacht.
Did you know that the SR-71 Blackbird still remains the fastest operational military aircraft in history to this day? There was, however, one aircraft that was actually faster, and that was its predecessor, the A-12 Blackbird, according to Lockheed Martin, the maker of both planes. Let's examine both these marvels of engineering, shall we?
Bodybuilding coach Charles Glass is known for his detailed workout routines but took the time to address some of the growing problems in the sport. In a recent YouTube video, Glass discusses the dangers of PEDs and explains that people are seeking fast gains instead of building muscle slowly. Charles...
India’s unexpected April heat wave has increasingly taken a toll on people’s livelihood, especially for outside laborers who have to work at the forefront of this climate crisis. Average maximum temperatures in some parts of the country were the highest since records started 122 years ago. For example,...
We have been hearing about NASA's under-development supersonic aircraft, the Lockheed Martin X-59 QueSST, for quite some time now. The "QueSST" bit of the title for the aircraft is an acronym: the letters stand for Quiet SuperSonic Technology. This craft and this technology are a part of a project that was, until recently, called the Low-Boom Flight Demonstration. In development for well over four years now, the project has been given a name change, courtesy of NASA's latest vision for the future. In an official blog post, NASA announced that it is changing the name of the project from "Low-Boom Flight Demonstration" to the much simpler "Quesst."
Physicists sometimes come up with bizarre stories that sound like science fiction. Yet some turn out to be true, like how the curvature of space and time described by Einstein was eventually confirmed by astronomical measurements. Others linger on as mere possibilities or mathematical curiosities. In a new paper in...
Earlier this year, Nike brought back its 20-year-old Air Kukini silhouette in the boldest way it could with an all-over cheetah print. A striking “Lemon Venom” variant with green-to-blue gradient followed, and now the Swoosh is taking the retro sneaker back to basics with three new color schemes that play on its classic roots.
Working with the tiniest magnets, Hebrew University discovers a new magnetic phenomenon with industrial potential. For physicists, exploring the realm of the very, very small is a wonderland. Totally new and unexpected phenomena are discovered in the nanoscale, where materials as thin as 100 atoms are explored. Here, nature ceases to behave in a way that is predictable by the macroscopic law of physics, unlike what goes on in the world around us or out in the cosmos.
Click here to read the full article. Van Geest Design’s new trimaran concept brings a whole new meaning to “floating home.”
Named after the single-story abodes found primarily in ancient Rome and Pompeii, Domus sports a distinctive shape that results in an inordinate amount of real estate on board. Penned in partnership with Rob Doyle Design, the 130-footer claims to have double the interior space of a catamaran of the same size and all the comfort of a superyacht.
Like its namesake, the vessel is centered around a striking atrium that connects the separate areas. Spanning just shy of 8,500 square feet,...
One recipe for longevity is simple, if not easy to follow: eat less. Restricting calories can lead to a longer, healthier life, as studies have shown in a variety of animals. Now, new research suggests that the body’s daily rhythms play a significant role in this longevity effect. Eating only during their most active time of day substantially extended the lifespan of mice on a reduced-calorie diet, Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator Joseph Takahashi and colleagues reported in the journal Science on May 5, 2022.
For as long as human beings have been writing about fantasy, myth, and science fiction, the dream of invisibility has always been a top priority. While Star Trek brought the idea of a cloaking device into the popular consciousness, and Harry Potter brought with it the widespread idea of an actual invisibility cloak, there haven’t been many useful applications of invisibility-based technology on a large scale. In fact, the closest we’ve come to achieving actual invisibility has been through the development of stealth technology, which only bestows effective invisibility at far longer wavelengths than human eyes can perceive.
