Extreme Science: How to Hulk out using air pressure

We have been hearing about NASA's under-development supersonic aircraft, the Lockheed Martin X-59 QueSST, for quite some time now. The "QueSST" bit of the title for the aircraft is an acronym: the letters stand for Quiet SuperSonic Technology. This craft and this technology are a part of a project that was, until recently, called the Low-Boom Flight Demonstration. In development for well over four years now, the project has been given a name change, courtesy of NASA's latest vision for the future. In an official blog post, NASA announced that it is changing the name of the project from "Low-Boom Flight Demonstration" to the much simpler "Quesst."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO