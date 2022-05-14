ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Extreme Science: How to Hulk out using air pressure

KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCory Howard has never felt cooler in all...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
KHQ Right Now

Injections of Your Own Fat Could Help Arthritic Hands

TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Liposuction typically is used to flatten your stomach or shape up your booty, but a new study argues that it could also help people suffering from arthritis of the fingers. Injections of body fat into aching, arthritic finger joints appear to produce significant...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KHQ Right Now

Menopause Might Worsen Jaw Pain in Women

TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Estrogen loss during menopause may worsen women's pain from a jaw disorder, a new study warns. Temporomandibular disorder (TMD) causes pain in the jaw joint and affects an estimated 4.8% of U.S. adults, or about 12 million people. Some estimates suggest that as...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Pressure
The Millennial Source (TMS)

India’s heat wave tests “the limits of human survivability,” offering a dark glimpse into the consequences of climate change

India’s unexpected April heat wave has increasingly taken a toll on people’s livelihood, especially for outside laborers who have to work at the forefront of this climate crisis. Average maximum temperatures in some parts of the country were the highest since records started 122 years ago. For example,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Science
SlashGear

NASA Quesst Gives X-59 Supersonic Stealth Jet Mission A Hopeful New Name

We have been hearing about NASA's under-development supersonic aircraft, the Lockheed Martin X-59 QueSST, for quite some time now. The "QueSST" bit of the title for the aircraft is an acronym: the letters stand for Quiet SuperSonic Technology. This craft and this technology are a part of a project that was, until recently, called the Low-Boom Flight Demonstration. In development for well over four years now, the project has been given a name change, courtesy of NASA's latest vision for the future. In an official blog post, NASA announced that it is changing the name of the project from "Low-Boom Flight Demonstration" to the much simpler "Quesst."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Our Reality May Only Be Half of a Pair of Interacting Worlds

Physicists sometimes come up with bizarre stories that sound like science fiction. Yet some turn out to be true, like how the curvature of space and time described by Einstein was eventually confirmed by astronomical measurements. Others linger on as mere possibilities or mathematical curiosities. In a new paper in...
ASTRONOMY
inputmag.com

Nike is bringing back its iconic Air Kukini sneaker in full force

Earlier this year, Nike brought back its 20-year-old Air Kukini silhouette in the boldest way it could with an all-over cheetah print. A striking “Lemon Venom” variant with green-to-blue gradient followed, and now the Swoosh is taking the retro sneaker back to basics with three new color schemes that play on its classic roots.
APPAREL
scitechdaily.com

On the Edge: New Magnetic Phenomenon Discovered With Industrial Potential

Working with the tiniest magnets, Hebrew University discovers a new magnetic phenomenon with industrial potential. For physicists, exploring the realm of the very, very small is a wonderland. Totally new and unexpected phenomena are discovered in the nanoscale, where materials as thin as 100 atoms are explored. Here, nature ceases to behave in a way that is predictable by the macroscopic law of physics, unlike what goes on in the world around us or out in the cosmos.
CHEMISTRY
Robb Report

This Bonkers 130-Foot Solar-Electric Trimaran Concept Is Shaped Like an Ancient Roman Home

Click here to read the full article. Van Geest Design’s new trimaran concept brings a whole new meaning to “floating home.” Named after the single-story abodes found primarily in ancient Rome and Pompeii, Domus sports a distinctive shape that results in an inordinate amount of real estate on board. Penned in partnership with Rob Doyle Design, the 130-footer claims to have double the interior space of a catamaran of the same size and all the comfort of a superyacht. Like its namesake, the vessel is centered around a striking atrium that connects the separate areas. Spanning just shy of 8,500 square feet,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
scitechdaily.com

Fountain of Youth: Cutting Calories and Eating at the Right Time of Day Leads to a Longer Life

One recipe for longevity is simple, if not easy to follow: eat less. Restricting calories can lead to a longer, healthier life, as studies have shown in a variety of animals. Now, new research suggests that the body’s daily rhythms play a significant role in this longevity effect. Eating only during their most active time of day substantially extended the lifespan of mice on a reduced-calorie diet, Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator Joseph Takahashi and colleagues reported in the journal Science on May 5, 2022.
WEIGHT LOSS
Freethink

Invisibility cloaks are not just possible, but are becoming reality

For as long as human beings have been writing about fantasy, myth, and science fiction, the dream of invisibility has always been a top priority. While Star Trek brought the idea of a cloaking device into the popular consciousness, and Harry Potter brought with it the widespread idea of an actual invisibility cloak, there haven’t been many useful applications of invisibility-based technology on a large scale. In fact, the closest we’ve come to achieving actual invisibility has been through the development of stealth technology, which only bestows effective invisibility at far longer wavelengths than human eyes can perceive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy