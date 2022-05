The richest prize in sport is tantalizingly within reach as three teams are still standing in the EFL Championship. Only one of Huddersfield, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest can join Fulham and Bournemouth in next season's Premier League; the battle to escape the playoffs is now well underway. The first spot in the final has been booked by Huddersfield with one of Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest joining them at Wembley on May 29.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO